‘Never Trump’ Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt resigned from the board amid a huge scandal that has plagued the anti-Trump PAC, including grooming underage teen boys.

A couple weeks ago, the Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project were scrambling to put out fires after one of their married founders was caught sending sexually explicit messages to young men.

21 men accused Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver of online harassment, according to a report by the New York Times.

The youngest victim the New York Times spoke to was just 14 years old when John Weaver started messaging and grooming him.

It was an open secret but the Lincoln Project is acting like they had no idea Weaver was grooming young men, including underage teen boys.

The Lincoln Project claimed they are “absolutely shocked and sickened” by Weaver’s behavior.

The Lincoln Project is currently in a death spiral as a series of scandals have led to several resignations from the PAC in the past week.

Via Axios:

Lincoln Project spokesperson Kurt Bardella confirmed to Axios that he also resigned from the group Friday.

Nayyera Haq, who signed on to host a video series for the group this week, also resigned on Friday.

Columnist Tom Nichols said on Friday he was “stepping down as an unpaid advisor.”

Steve Schmidt released a statement confirming his resignation.

In his statement, Schmidt claimed he found out about the allegations against John Weaver in January.

“A former Lincoln Project staffer tells me they were in a bar with Schmidt in Park City in late Oct when Schmidt admitted he was aware of Weaver’s scandals.”

Steve Schmidt says he found out about the allegations against John Weaver in January but doesn’t mention which January. A former Lincoln Project staffer tells me they were in a bar with Schmidt in Park City in late Oct when Schmidt admitted he was aware of Weaver’s scandals. pic.twitter.com/orv3g37GJM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 13, 2021

