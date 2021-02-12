https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-hampshire-rep-targets-critical-race-theory-proposes-divisive-trainings-ban

A New Hampshire state lawmaker has proposed a ban on teaching Critical Race Theory and related “divisive concepts” in state-sponsored programs and diversity initiatives.

The bill, sponsored by state Representative Keith Ammon (R), would prohibit the state of New Hampshire from sponsoring “divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants and training programs,” according to the text.

“This bill addresses something called Critical Race Theory,” Ammon told a committee on Thursday. “It is an ideology that is espoused by some people, and the root of the ideology is that the United States is fundamentally racist and founded in racism, and that people are born inherently oppressors, and that others are born to be inherently oppressed.”

Under the legislation, “divisive concepts” would include advocating in favor of race-based or sex-based guilt, ascribing inherent moral worth based on race or sex, or advocating that an individual could be subconsciously oppressive on the basis of race or sex, in addition to other criteria.

The “divisive concepts” portion of the text of the bill reads:

(a) One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; (b) The state of New Hampshire or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist; (c) An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; (d) An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex; (e) Members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex; (f) An individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex; (g) An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex; (h) Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex; (i) Meritocracy or traits such as hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a particular race to oppress another race; (j) The term “divisive concepts” includes any other form of race or sex scapegoating.

During a hearing, Ammon likened the promotion of ideas from the “divisive concept” list to snake oil, suggesting that diversity training specialists who teach those ideas purport to be curing a disease, but actually just make everything worse. In response to his proposal, one lawmaker questioned his beliefs on systemic racism, and another lawmaker bluntly asked him if he was a racist person.

Representative Jean Jeudy, the lawmaker who asked Ammon if he is racist, later said he was “really offended” by the proposal. When Ammon asked whether he could ask Jeudy a question, Juedy replied: “I am not going to answer any question because I am really offended.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

