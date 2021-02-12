http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tABT2MqVIbs/

Much has been made of what was said or not said when Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu shouted at each other during the Super Bowl. However, thanks to NFL Films, what was actually said will never truly be known.

NFL films has decided not to release the audio of the verbal altercation between Bucs QB Tom Brady and Chiefs corner Tyrann Mathieu, according to Pro Football Talk.

After the game, Mathieu added drama to the already dramatic viral moment by making it sound as though Brady said something too terrible to be repeated.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him,” Mathieu wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

While many suspected Mathieu was alluding to a racial comment, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who has heard the audio, claims that Brady did not say anything racist.

So, in the end, the only people who will know for sure what Brady said are Tom Brady, Michael Irvin, Tyrann Mathieu, and NFL Films.

