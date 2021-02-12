https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/538573-haley-breaks-with-trump-we-shouldnt-have-followed-him

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki HaleyNikki HaleyBiden takes cautious tack on China as tensions simmer The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Senate trial will have drama, but no surprise ending Biden administration announces plans to rejoin UN human rights council MORE issued stunning remarks breaking with former President Trump Donald TrumpNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO GOP senators met with Trump’s impeachment team to talk strategy MORE, telling Politico in an interview published Friday that she believes he “let us down.”

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley, who served in her ambassador role under Trump, said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Haley’s remarks are her strongest yet against the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and come as Trump’s legal team is set to defend the former president on Friday in his second Senate impeachment trial.

The House impeached the former president for a second time shortly after the riots, saying his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud following his election loss to President Biden Joe BidenWashington Post economics reporter: Federal Reserve counters arguments that Biden’s COVID-19 plan is too big Marijuana legalization advocate: ‘This could be a priority for Congress’ Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO MORE and his comments earlier that day incited the mob that stormed the Capitol.

The former South Carolina governor told Politico that she has not spoken with Trump since the mob attack, further expressing her disappointment with remarks Trump gave at a rally ahead of the riot condemning his own vice president, Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats Impeachment managers wrap case with new warning on Trump Democrats argue Trump will incite violence again MORE.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley told Politico. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Haley in the days immediately following the attack said in a speech to Republican National Committee members that Trump was “badly wrong with his words,” at his Jan. 6 rally.

“And it wasn’t just his words,” she added at the time. “His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

Haley, who many speculate is a possible top 2024 presidential contender, announced a new political action committee last month named after her Stand for America advocacy group. Haley spokeswoman Chaney Denton said at the time that the PAC would be focused on helping get conservatives back in control in the House and Senate in 2022.

Bradley Crate, the treasurer for Haley’s PAC, was the treasurer for Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats FBI asks for help in identifying rioter amid impeachment trial The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Republicans privately discuss trial votes MORE’s (R-Utah) top financial adviser for both his presidential runs.

Updated 7:43 a.m.

