https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/02/12/nikki-haley-disowns-donald-trump-n325862
About The Author
Related Posts
Former White House Staffer: Biden's Unified Republicans, and He's Done It 'in One Day'
January 23, 2021
Prager U Effortlessly Explains and Destroys the 1619 Project
December 1, 2020
Psaki Busted by Doocy Again, Confirms Biden to Drastically Limit ICE Deportations, Even Dem Blasts Them on It
February 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy