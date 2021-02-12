http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6o14jtzueEw/

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said former President Donald Trump’s criticism on January 6 of his vice president, Mike Pence, “disgusted” her, and she further claimed Trump “let us down.”

Haley’s remarks were made during an interview with Politico’s Tim Alberta for a magazine cover story on the future of her career in politics.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley said of Trump’s comments putting blame on Pence for the election loss. “Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man. I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Haley also claimed Trump’s statements and refusal to accept election results will cause him to be irrelevant moving forward, telling Politico Trump “has fallen so far” and she does not feel he is the same person with whom she worked.

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far,” she said. “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him.”

“Never did I think he would spiral out like this,” Haley said. “I don’t feel like I know who he is anymore. The person that I worked with is not the person that I have watched since the election.”

“I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have,” the former South Carolina governor added. “I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

Haley also said Trump will never believe he lost the election, and he should “be responsible” with his “big bully pulpit.”

“There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election,” Haley stated. “He’s got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it.”

