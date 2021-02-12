https://www.dailywire.com/news/nikki-haley-rips-trump-over-jan-6-im-disgusted-by-treatment-of-pence-trump-let-us-down

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped former President Donald Trump over his behavior in the final weeks of his administration.

Commenting on Trump’s final days in an interview with Politico published Friday, Haley, who left the Trump administration in October 2018, said she was “disgusted” by Trump’s verbal attacks against former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, the day a group of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt Congress as it certified President Joe Biden’s election victory.

During a speech before a crowd of supporters on Jan. 6, Trump urged Pence to do “the right thing” by refusing to certify the election, which Pence had said he lacked the constitutional authority to do. After his speech and while the riot was ongoing, Trump ripped at Pence over Twitter minutes after learning that Pence was being evacuated from the Senate chamber because of the threat from rioters. Trump wrote, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Haley, reacting to Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, told Politico:

She took a breath. “Fast forward, I’m watching the television the morning of the 6th and I see Don Junior get up there,” she said, reciting the president’s son’s calls to action against Republican leaders, closing her eyes as if reimagining the scene. “And then I hear the president get up there and go off on Pence. I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off. I mean, Jon [Lerner] texted me something and I said, ‘I can’t. I can’t watch it. I can’t watch it,’ because I felt the same thing. Somebody is going to hear that, and bad things will happen.” I asked Haley whether she has spoken to Trump since January 6. She shook her head. “When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley hissed, leaning forward as she spoke. “Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man. … I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Haley later added that Trump let his supporters down with his behavior, as well as by spreading unsupported allegations that the election was fraudulent.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

During the week of the certification, Pence was also reportedly furious with Trump over his attacks and public pressure. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) relayed a conversation that he had with Pence at the time in which the then-vice president expressed outrage over Trump’s behavior. As The Daily Wire reported:

Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma had a “long conversation” with Pence on Tuesday night, a day before pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in protest of the election results. Inhofe relayed that Pence felt a sense of betrayal from the president after he attacked him over the Electoral College certification. “I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe said Tuesday night, according to Tulsa World. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.” “I had a long conversation with him,” Inhofe added. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for [Trump].’”

