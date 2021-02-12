https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/haley-trump-riot-pence/2021/02/12/id/1009771

Ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is slamming former President Donald Trump, saying that “we shouldn’t have followed him.”

Her comments came in an interview with Politico conducted after the Capitol riot, but before impeachment proceedings.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

She believes Trump will find “himself further and further isolated.

“I think his business is suffering at this point,” she said. “I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

She recalled watching on television the protesters’ rally on the morning of the Jan 6.

“And then I hear the president get up there and go off on (then-Vice President Mike) Pence,” she said. “I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off.

“Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man. … I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

The Hill noted that Haley is the subject of much speculation over whether she will be a 2024 presidential contender.

