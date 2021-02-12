https://hannity.com/media-room/omar-rises-controversial-dem-takes-key-leadership-position-in-house-foreign-affairs-committee/

A NEW LOW: AOC ‘Absolutely’ Agrees with Host Slamming ‘Criminal Israeli Government’ and ‘White Supremacist Jews’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her vitriolic rhetoric regarding the Middle East peace process in a recent interview; saying she absolutely agrees with the host’s criticism of the “criminal” Israeli government and other “White Supremacist Jews.”

“Absolutely” Ocasio-Cortez agrees with host calling Israeli Government “criminal” “white supremacist Jews”https://t.co/5Mc4uK04AW pic.twitter.com/wWpEjbRs5P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2019

“There’s a lot of young Jewish people that I know that are absolutely against the occupation and I wanted you, because often on this program, we have the freedom to address the fact that something that you know people, it’s an oxymoron, how do you have white supremacist Jews? How do you have people like Stephen Miller? How do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy, but they’re Jewish and it’s something that most people can’t wrap their brains around. But it’s a real thing and what’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very deep, it is very, very criminal. It is very, very unjust,” said ‘EBRO in the morning.’

“Absolutely, and I think to where we’re at as a country when it comes to Israel-Palestine is very much a generational thing. I think that when we start looking at it through that lens, a lot of this stuff starts to make sense. It’s like what you’re talking about, young Jews in Israel are sick of this,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

President Trump called-out ‘The Squad’ on social media earlier this month; blasting the four freshman Congresswomen as “racist troublemakers” and “not very smart.”

“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!” posted the President on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1153315875476463616

‘The Squad’ consists of Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley.

Rashida Tlaib sounded the alarm on President Trump’s tax cuts Monday; pledging to repeal the legislation and give the money “back to the people that earned it.”

“Recently, I introduced the Boost Act. This legislation completely repeals the GOP Tax Scam… Do you know what I did with that money? What I said? We’re going to go ahead and put it in the pockets of every day Americans… We give it back to the people that earned it,” said Tlaib.