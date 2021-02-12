https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602868005db3705aa0aa4e11
The FBI last month arrested Gang Chen, a well-known MIT nanotechnologist, and charged the China-born naturalized American with concealing close and lucrative connections to China’s scientific and tech…
(PJ MEDIA) – When the French think you’ve gone too far with your wokeism, you might want to back up a bit. According to the New York Times, French politicians, high profile intellectuals, and journali…
Earlier today Senator Bill Cassidy joined six Republican senators to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. BREAKING: Donald John Trump acquitted 7 Republicans voted with the Democrats to find Trump …
(JAPAN TIMES) – On Feb. 1, China’s new coast guard law went into effect. It allows the Chinese coast guard to fire upon vessels around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by b…
CALIFORNIA — Organizers of a campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom say they have obtained the required number of signatures to trigger a special election. The secretary…