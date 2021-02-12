https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538650-poll-finds-obama-named-best-us-president-trump-worst

A poll from YouGov and The Economist has found that former President Obama was named the best U.S. president while former President TrumpDonald TrumpNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO GOP senators met with Trump’s impeachment team to talk strategy MORE was named the worst.

Obama barely beat Abraham Lincoln as best U.S. president with 18 percent. Trump was at 13 percent with people naming him the best president.

Among the worst, Trump got the highest percentage at 46 percent while Obama got the second highest at 24 percent.

Trump ended his presidency on what some would call a disastrous note as his approval rating leaving office was at its lowest point.

Trump hit that rating after months of peddling election conspiracy theories and being impeached by the House again on a charge of incitement of violence the day of the Capitol riot Jan. 6.

The poll found that 43 percent of people believe Trump had a lot of responsibility for the riot with 47 percent saying the Senate should vote to convict Trump.

Even though 53 percent do not believe Trump should be allowed to run for office again, this will only happen if two-thirds of the Senate convicts Trump.

Although some Republicans seem open to the idea, the Senate would need 17 Republicans to turn on their former party leader in order to get the conviction.

Trump is now in Mar-a-Lago waiting as the Senate impeachment trial occurs while Obama has recently announced he will be opening his presidential center in Chicago.

The YouGov and the Economist poll surveyed 1,500 US adults from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

