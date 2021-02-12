https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-intelligence-briefing-trump/2021/02/12/id/1009855

Slightly more than half of those surveyed in a YouGov poll say former President Donald Trump should not receive classified intelligence briefings as is customary for ex-chief executives.

Fifty-four percent said he should not in the poll conducted Wednesday among 4,059 American adults, while 33% said he should. The poll followed President Joe Biden’s remarks Sunday that he did not think Trump should be accorded the customary honor because of Trump’s ”erratic behavior.”

Democrats overwhelmingly (78%) said Trump should be barred while 75% of Republicans disagreed. Fifty-three percent of self-identified independents said he should be barred, but the poll gave no margin of error nor did it disclose the political demographic breakdown of those included in the survey.

By age, 60% of those 35-44 felt Trump should be barred; adults 18-24 were the least likely to agree, 39%.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that Trump had not requested an intelligence briefing since leaving office, but that if he should, Biden was leaving it up to his intelligence officials how to provide any information to him.

