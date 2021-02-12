https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-concedes-biden-administration-no-current-goal-open-high-schools-video/

Joe Biden wants to keep Americans locked down, wearing masks and living in fear forever.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday conceded that the Biden Administration has no current goal on when to reopen high schools.

The CDC Director has already stated that there is data to suggest schools can reopen safely.

But the Biden Administration is not listening to the CDC and is not ‘following the science.’

The Biden Admin is bowing down to toxic teachers unions and the children are suffering.

So far Biden’s goal is to have “more than 50%” of K-8 schools open by April 30.

What about the teens suffering from Covid isolation and the high school seniors who feel like they’ve been robbed because of Democrat lockdowns?

Snooty Psaki says the Biden Admin has no current plan to reopen high schools.

WATCH:

