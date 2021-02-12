https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/psaki-says-biden-understands-why-mark-cuban-wanted-to-ban-the-national-anthem/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







WASHINGTON — The Biden administration appeared to support the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to nix the national anthem at games — telling reporters that national pride includes knowing that Americans “haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.” “I know President Biden is incredibly proud to be an American, and has great respect for the anthem, and all that represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform around the world.”

“He’d also say that, of course, that part of the pride in our country means recognizing moments where we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, which is often, and at times, when people are speaking to when they take action at sporting events,” she went on.

“And it means respecting the rights of people, granted to them the Constitution to peacefully protest. That’s why he ran for president in the first place and that’s what he’s focused on doing every day,” she said.