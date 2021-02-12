https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/rent-freakin-free-s-e-cupp-gets-way-more-than-she-asks-for-when-questioning-what-republicans-are-defending-with-trump-and-hooboy/

Remember when S.E. Cupp was a fairly cool libertarian? Yeah.

Those were the days.

We’re not sure what the Hell has happened to her (the CNN joke is only a joke for so long) but this is just bizarre behavior from someone who should know better. Pretending Democrats have never questioned the electoral votes to screech at Republicans over Trump?

Wait.

That’s what happened to her.

Trump broke her.

C’mon, she had to know the reaction to this tweet wouldn’t be great:

Trump LOST: the presidency, the House, the Senate, the trust of American voters, the belief in free and fair elections, the credibility of the Republican Party, the admiration of our allies, the fear of our enemies. What exactly are Republicans defending? — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 12, 2021

Oh, we dunno. The vote and character of every American being smeared and vilified by the Left and the press because they voted for Trump? Free and fair elections? Just spitballing’ here.

Instead of worry about people defending Trump (he is being impeached, btw), maybe journos should pivot to holding accountable a Biden admin intent to rule by executive fiat, kills jobs at a record pace & is causing the cost of living to increase during a pandemic? Just a thought. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 12, 2021

Jounos, holding the Biden admin accountable? NOT happening.

So much wrong here, but considering he’s the first to not start an international conflict, that he’s ushered in peace where none was previously found, that NK was pacified, I find it ridiculous that you find nothing worth praising. — Horton Hears a New Year (@RollCall79) February 12, 2021

Hey, there are some new spots coming open at @ProjectLincoln when you’re ready to jump on board. — JØⱧ₦₦Ɏ Ɽł₦₲Ø (@jtskaggs08) February 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOboy.

Hey, did you hear the one about NY receiving a $50 billion bailout of our tax dollars after Cuomo killed thousands of seniors and then lied about it? Seems kinda newsworthy. But yeah, Trump lives in your head. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) February 12, 2021

Rent-freakin’-free.

Justice, Liberty, the Constitution. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) February 12, 2021

What are you defending other than more useless political theatre? — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) February 12, 2021

Ding ding ding.

For starters, free and fair elections. — Bastiats_Pen (@BastiatsPen) February 12, 2021

They’re defending the country from the like of you. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) February 12, 2021

Standing up to a despicable and underhanded press and political bureaucracy. As exemplified for example by you — Stew (@Mstewable) February 12, 2021

Ouch.

And true.

***

Related:

‘Every 1 of these young men should be released to speak’! Wonder if this Jennifer Horn tweet is why Lincoln Project went after her DMs

What a DOLT! Rick Wilson couldn’t stop himself from BRAGGING about Lincoln Project pilfering Jennifer Horn’s private messages

YIKES! Lincoln Project just LOSES it posting private DMs between Jennifer Horn (she did not consent) and journo Amanda Becker in NASTY thread (screenshots)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

