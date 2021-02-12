https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/owens-house-utah-congress/2021/02/12/id/1009871

Republicans will have a great opportunity following the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, according to Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, on Newsmax TV.

Appearing on Friday’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Owens told host Greg Kelly that the American people soon will demand Congress act in their best interests instead of staying caught up in the trial.

“There comes a point where American people expect their leaders, the folks who represent them, to look forward,” Owens said. “Right now, they really could care less about what’s happening in D.C. They care about what’s happening in their homes.

“Are they working? Do their kids have a chance to go to school? Can their dreams become a reality? And at some point, I don’t care what side of the aisle we’re on, we want those answers to be given to us.”

Owens, a former NFL player serving his first term in the House, said Republican lawmakers were focused on three things.

“We want to make sure we get our Congress back in order,” he said. “We want to make sure kids are going back to school. And we want to make sure everybody who wants the vaccine can get it.

“The other side is looking backwards. They’re very divisive, they’re angry. It’s amazing how people can win [the presidency and the Senate] and still be so angry.”

Owens said he continued to put faith in his fellow Americans to put the country back on the right path.

“I think this is a great opportunity because [Democrats] lean so hard to the left, they’re so angry, and they’re so divisive, and we drift toward the light as a country,” Owens said. “We always have, we always will. That’s what the left doesn’t understand.

“They think they can bully their way to success. And in this country, once we recognize bullies, we come together and we do not take it.”

