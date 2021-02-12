https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/republican-senator-tom-cotton-presses-biden-flood-unvaccinated-illegal-immigrants-crossing-border/

Under Biden, illegal border crossings are going up.

That would be bad enough on its own, but it’s especially bad in the midst of a pandemic when the people crossing the border have not been tested or vaccinated.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and other Republicans are raising this important issue with Biden.

Breitbart News reports:

Exclusive: Cotton, Republicans Press Biden on ‘Unvetted’ and ‘Unvaccinated’ Illegal Aliens Pouring into USA as Coronavirus Pandemic Rages Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is pressing Democrat President Joe Biden to answer for what he calls dangerous immigration policies which are leading to flooding of the nation with “unvaccinated” illegal aliens capable of further spreading the coronavirus within America’s borders. The letter from Cotton to Biden, signed by several other GOP senators, opens by noting Biden has re-implemented failed immigration policies from former President Barack Obama’s administration before adding that the Biden policies are endangering America’s public health as well as the nation’s public safety and economic well-being. The letter, which Breitbart News obtained exclusively ahead of its public release, is signed by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Barrasso (R-WY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Lankford (R-OK), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Thune (R-SD), Mike Lee (R-UT), Rick Scott (R-FL), James Inhofe (R-OK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC). “We write regarding your administration’s efforts to severely weaken border security and immigration controls in the midst of an historic pandemic,” Cotton and the GOP senators wrote to President Biden. “Your re-implementation of the failed Obama-era policy of “catch-and-release,” your planned rescission of international agreements like the Migration Protection Protocols (also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program), and your attempts to dismantle immigration enforcement and halt deportations have predictably led to a surge of migration to our southern border. This endangers our economic recovery, weakens public safety, and imperils our nation’s public health.”

Cotton has been talking about this on Twitter:

President Biden can pretend there’s no emergency at our southern border, but his policies are drawing surges of illegal aliens. Americans will pay the price for the President’s free and open borders. https://t.co/9e5MeLFu8P — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 11, 2021

President Biden’s actions on immigration have increased illegal border crossings by unvaccinated immigrants in the middle of a pandemic. His administration should reassess and reverse these policies that put American lives in danger.https://t.co/HNT4MrFRnP — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 11, 2021

The Biden administration needs to answer for this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

