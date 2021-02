https://thenationalpulse.com/news/revealed-lincoln-project-donors-include-romneys-bain-capital-ccp-linked-secquioa/

Today, in the interest of public access to information, The National Pulse is publishing a list of some of the Lincoln Project’s largest donors from 2020. The data was obtained from the Federal Election Commission website and is available for browsing by the general public.

The information shows a dedicated group of major donors mostly from the political left or hard-left, destroying claims made by the scandal-embroiled Lincoln Project that their organization somehow represents Trump-disenfranchised Republicans.

The FBI is now investigating allegations related to the conduct of leading founder Jon Weaver, who stands accused of grooming young men.

The list includes Hollywood types, hedge fund managers, alleged fraudsters, and Mitt Romney’s life-long firm, Bain Capital.

The list also includes Michael Moritz, a Partner at the venture capital firm Sequoia, who donated a sizable sum in three donations in May, June, and July of 2020: one worth $50,000 and two worth $25,000.

In an interview with Slush, Mortiz was described as spearheading Sequoia’s expansion into China in the early 2000s spearheaded Sequoia’s expansion into China in the early 2000s.”.

“We obviously can’t make investment decisions regarding a company in China, Singapore, Indonesia from Menlo Park – we need to be close to the market in order to make intelligent judgements. Equally, close proximity is necessary for us to build the sort of relationship with the company that we want. It’s very hard to have long-distance affairs,” he reasoned.

Moritz also described the prospect of collaborating with communist China as “absolutely wonderful”:

Opportunities within China over the next 15-20 years are going to be absolutely wonderful. One of the things people in the West miss about China is approaching the opportunity with an appropriate degree of humility. The capabilities of people in China are tremendous, ambition is massive, devotion is intense. It is truly a fantastic concoction for durable, important companies.”

Moritz pushed a similar sentiment in a controversial Financial Times piece entitled “Silicon Valley would be wise to follow China’s lead.” In addition to praising China’s authoritarian work culture he also posits that “doing business in China is easier than doing business in California.”

Sequoia Capital’s China practice collaborates extensively with the Chinese Communist Party.

Founder Neil Shen has attended high-level Chinese Communist Party meetings while serving as a delegate for either the National People’s Congress or the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Given recent reporting into the Lincoln Project, the activities of Jon Weaver, and the cover-up narrative currently being teased out by reporters – donors must be asked questions as to their role in the Lincoln Project, and what they knew along the way.

Here is a list of the top donors:

Amount Contributor Employer $1,000,000.00 MANDEL, STEPHEN FRANK JR LONE PINE CAPITAL $1,000,000.00 GETTY, GORDON SELF-EMPLOYED $700,000.00 MAJORITY FORWARD $300,000.00 SIXTEEN THIRTY FUND $250,000.00 KERELIS, ARTURAS FSATC $200,000.00 HARRIS, WILLIAM H. ANBRUST $200,000.00 HARRIS, WILLIAM H. ANBRUST $200,000.00 HARRIS, WILLIAM H. ANBRUST $200,000.00 DO RIGHT, INC $195,000.00 SULLIVAN, PAUL NOT EMPLOYED $100,000.00 CLARK, ALFRED ABERDEEN INC. $100,000.00 GEFFEN, DAVID DAVID GEFFEN COMPANY $100,000.00 CLARK, ALFRED ABERDEEN INC. $100,000.00 CLARK, ALFRED ABERDEEN INC. $100,000.00 GEFFEN, DAVID DAVID GEFFEN COMPANY $100,000.00 GEFFEN, DAVID DAVID GEFFEN COMPANY $100,000.00 THORPE, ALLEN HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN LLC $100,000.00 KLINGENSTEIN, ANDREW D. ESTHER A AND JOSEPH KLINGENSTEIN FUND $100,000.00 BEKENSTEIN, JOSHUA BAIN CAPITAL $100,000.00 GEFFEN, DAVID DAVID GEFFEN COMPANY $100,000.00 HOSTETTER, AMOS PILOT HOUSE ASSOCIATES $100,000.00 JANSMA, SIDNEY J JR WOLVERINE GAS AND OIL CORP $100,000.00 CHERNIN, MEGAN LA PROMISE FUND $100,000.00 CHOI, LUCIA URBAN SCHOOL $100,000.00 GEORGE, AMY NOT EMPLOYED $100,000.00 KATZENBERG, JEFFREY WNDRCO $100,000.00 LAVINE, JONATHAN BAIN CAPITAL $100,000.00 PRITZKER, JOHN A. APETURE GROUP LLC $100,000.00 GUND, GRAHAM GUND PARTNERSHIP $100,000.00 HARRIS, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $100,000.00 LEFKOFSKY, LIZ LEFKOFSKY FAMILY FOUNDATION $100,000.00 PRITZKER, JENNIFER N. TAWANI ENTERPRISES $90,000.00 CLARK, ALFRED ABERDEEN INC. $50,000.00 KAEMPFER, JOSEPH JR MCARTHURGLEN GROUP $50,000.00 CONWAY, RON SV ANGEL VENTURE CAPITAL $50,000.00 GANDHI, SAMEER ACCEL $50,000.00 KARSH, MARTHA SELF-EMPLOYED $50,000.00 KERN, ARTHUR AMERICAN MEDIA $50,000.00 KERN, ARTHUR AMERICAN MEDIA $50,000.00 MORITZ, MICHAEL SEQUOIA CAPITAL $50,000.00 THORPE, ALLEN HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN LLC $50,000.00 THORPE, ALLEN HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN LLC $50,000.00 MULLER, PETER PDT PARTNERS $50,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $50,000.00 KAEMPFER, JOSEPH JR MCARTHURGLEN GROUP $50,000.00 FAIR SHARE ACTION $50,000.00 KERN, ARTHUR NOT EMPLOYED $50,000.00 ABBASZADEH, DEBRA SIMPLE WISHES $50,000.00 ABBASZADEH, REZA NOT EMPLOYED $50,000.00 GANDHI, SAMEER ACCEL $50,000.00 PALM FINANCE CORPORATION $50,000.00 ATKINSON, BROOKE NOT EMPLOYED $50,000.00 ATKINSON, DAVID NOT EMPLOYED $50,000.00 DAVIS, ANTHONY MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT $50,000.00 HALLOWELL, JAMES NOT EMPLOYED $50,000.00 KELLNER, PETER RICHMOND GLOBAL $50,000.00 LAWRENCE, JAMES A LAKE HARRIET CAPITAL LLC $50,000.00 LEVINE, JEREMY BESSEMER VENTURE PARTNERS $50,000.00 MULLER, PETER PDT PARTNERS $50,000.00 RATTNER, STEVEN L. WILLETT ADVISORS $50,000.00 SULLIVAN, TOM F9 INV $50,000.00 CONNAUGHTON, JOHN BAIN CAPITAL $40,000.00 KARSH, MARTHA SELF-EMPLOYED $37,000.00 ROTHHOUSE, ROBERT C. BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO. $35,000.00 CHEEVER, MARTIN FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER $30,000.00 ROSE, ELAINA UW $30,000.00 PETRY, JOHN SESSA CAPITAL $29,500.00 BRAND, JOEL SELF-EMPLOYED $29,500.00 DEUTSCH, KRISTINA CRD LLC $26,000.00 AAKER, DAVID NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 KAEMPFER, JOSEPH JR MCARTHURGLEN GROUP $25,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $25,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $25,000.00 SELDIN, DAVID ANZU PARTNERS $25,000.00 SEALE, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 SEALE, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 CHEEVER, MARTIN FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER $25,000.00 TAYLOR, DALE ABELSON TAYLOR $25,000.00 KAEMPFER, JOSEPH JR MCARTHURGLEN GROUP $25,000.00 SELDIN, DAVID ANZU PARTNERS $25,000.00 SONNENFELDT, MICHAEL SELF-EMPLOYED $25,000.00 MILLER, STEVEN N ORIGIN VENTURES $25,000.00 CONWAY, RON SV ANGEL VENTURE CAPITAL $25,000.00 CONWAY, RON SV ANGEL VENTURE CAPITAL $25,000.00 MORITZ, MICHAEL SEQUOIA CAPITAL $25,000.00 MORITZ, MICHAEL SEQUOIA CAPITAL $25,000.00 FRUMKIN, JOSEPH SULLIVAN & CROMWELL $25,000.00 LEESFIELD, IRA LEESFIELD SCOLARO $25,000.00 ROSE, JONATHAN JONATHAN ROSE COMPANIES $25,000.00 UNGER, CARYN NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 WEST, BRIAN REFINITIV $25,000.00 SEALE, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 KAPLAN, JEFFREY TATUM-KAPLAN FINANCIAL GROUP $25,000.00 VRADENBURG, GEORGE NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 WESTPHAL, JEFFREY NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 LEVY, PERSIS SELF-EMPLOYED $25,000.00 DINTERSMITH, TED NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 MILLER, STEVEN N ORIGIN VENTURES $25,000.00 HANEY, BILL DRAGONFLY $25,000.00 JOST, PAUL CHANDLER RESIDENTIAL $25,000.00 VAIDYANATHAN, VIJAY NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 THEODORE, ANTHONY J. NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 KHAN, AMED PARADIGM $25,000.00 REDLEAF, ANDREW NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 ANDERSON, BARBARA NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 KERN, DEBORAH THE GARDEN ROOM INC $25,000.00 MONTGOMERY, EDWIN $25,000.00 ROSE, JONATHAN JONATHAN ROSE COMPANIES $25,000.00 SPECTER, SHANIN SELF-EMPLOYED $25,000.00 STERN, BRUCE SWAT FAME $25,000.00 WESTPHAL, JEFF NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 CRNKOVIC, CEDOMIR D.E. SHAW & CO $25,000.00 DE ROTHSCHILD, NATHANIEL SELF-EMPLOYED $25,000.00 DUBIN, MICHAEL SELF-EMPLOYED $25,000.00 FINDLAY, MARJORIE M. CLARK FARM $25,000.00 GOLDMAN, DOUGLAS CERTAIN, INC. $25,000.00 GOLDMAN, LISA NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 SCHUSTER, MARK WINGATE COMPANIES $25,000.00 THOMAS, R. BLAIR EIG PARTNERS $25,000.00 UNGER, CARYN NOT EMPLOYED $25,000.00 FAMILY TRUST, CONWAY $25,000.00 GORDON, CHRIS BAIN CAPITAL $25,000.00 GROSSMAN, ROTH, YAFFA, COHEN $25,000.00 SPECTER, HOWARD SELF-EMPLOYED $20,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $20,000.00 SELDIN, DAVID ANZU PARTNERS $20,000.00 SELDIN, DAVID ANZU PARTNERS $20,000.00 ROTHHOUSE, ROBERT C. BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO. $20,000.00 KELLNER, PETER RICHMOND GLOBAL $20,000.00 BOYER, PETER SELF-EMPLOYED $20,000.00 MARKS, ANDREW TQ VENTURES $20,000.00 BOYER, PETER SELF-EMPLOYED $20,000.00 MEISELMAN, CARTER EFC MANAGEMENT COMPANY $20,000.00 WALTON, CHRISTY SELF-EMPLOYED $20,000.00 BARON AND BLUE PLLC $20,000.00 DINTERSMITH, TED R. NOT EMPLOYED $20,000.00 FREDERICKS, DAVID N. UW MEDICINE $20,000.00 GOLDBERG, EVAN ORACLE CORPORATION $20,000.00 GUND, GORDON GUND INVESTMENT CORP $20,000.00 ROCKEFELLER, DIANA ROWAN NOT EMPLOYED $20,000.00 SHEVELSHOW, SANDRA E. NOT EMPLOYED $20,000.00 SNYDER, ANDREW CAMBRIDGE INFORMATION GROUP $20,000.00 LADD, TRUDY $18,000.00 TULLMAN, GLEN LIVONGO $17,000.00 ROTHHOUSE, ROBERT C. BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO. $15,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 NEUSTEIN, R. NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 FRUMKIN, JOSEPH SULLIVAN & CROMWELL $15,000.00 SAFRAN, THOMAS THOMAS SAFRAN & ASSOCIATES $15,000.00 CECCHI, JAMES CARELLA BYENE $15,000.00 WEISS, STEPHEN SEEGER WEISS LLP $15,000.00 BIRENBAUM, LARRY NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 GARLAND, MIKE PATTERN ENERGY GROUP $15,000.00 JU, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 NEUSTEIN, R. NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 SCHLUTER, BOB NOT EMPLOYED $15,000.00 SEEGER, CHRISTOPHER SEEGER WEISS LLP $12,500.00 KAPLAN, JEFFREY TATUM-KAPLAN FINANCIAL GROUP $12,500.00 TAYLOR, DALE ABELSONTAYLOR $12,500.00 DRAPER, BECKY NOT EMPLOYED $11,000.00 CHEEVER, MARTIN FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER $11,000.00 BROWN, GREG BENLEE $10,000.00 CLARK, ALFRED ABERDEEN INC. $10,000.00 CONWAY, RON SV ANGEL VENTURE CAPITAL $10,000.00 CHEEVER, MARTIN FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER $10,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 TAYLOR, DALE ABELSON TAYLOR $10,000.00 TAYLOR, DALE ABELSON TAYLOR $10,000.00 TAYLOR, DALE ABELSON TAYLOR $10,000.00 SELDIN, DAVID ANZU PARTNERS $10,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $10,000.00 SONNENFELDT, MICHAEL SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SONNENFELDT, MICHAEL SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 AAKER, DAVID NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $10,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $10,000.00 KARSH, MARTHA SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LEESFIELD, IRA LEESFIELD SCOLARO $10,000.00 BADER, DANIEL BADER PHILANTHROPIES $10,000.00 ROGERS, JAMES A. NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ROSE, ELAINA UW $10,000.00 AAKER, DAVID NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BADER, DANIEL BADER PHILANTHROPIES $10,000.00 BADER, DANIEL BADER PHILANTHROPIES $10,000.00 BADER, DANIEL BADER PHILANTHROPIES $10,000.00 ROGERS, JAMES A. NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ROGERS, JAMES A. NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ROGERS, JAMES A. NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 WALTON, CHRISTY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ROBBINS, RICHARD K. SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 NELSON, CARL NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 PURINGTON, RICHARD NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 THOMAS, TORI NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 WALTON, CHRISTY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 COLLIER, SOPHIA SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ALESIO, STEVE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ALESIO, STEVE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BEITEL, DAVID ZILLOW GROUP $10,000.00 FEIBER, JONATHAN MDV $10,000.00 FRUMKIN, JOSEPH SULLIVAN & CROMWELL $10,000.00 BADCOCK, BELINDA PAULISTA, LLC $10,000.00 BADCOCK, BELINDA PAULISTA, LLC $10,000.00 NELSON, CARL NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 NELSON, CARL NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SAFRAN, THOMAS THOMAS SAFRAN & ASSOCIATES $10,000.00 FLANIGAN, BRIGID SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 GHAFFARI, PAUL WINGSPAN CAPITAL $10,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 PURINGTON, RICHARD NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 PURINGTON, RICHARD NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 THOMAS, TORI NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 REYNOLDS, KATHERINE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BARRON, THOMAS THOMAS A. BARRON LLC $10,000.00 BARRON, THOMAS THOMAS A. BARRON LLC $10,000.00 COLLIER, SOPHIA SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 COLLIER, SOPHIA SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SHANAHAN, CONNIE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SHANAHAN, CONNIE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 DREYFOUS, GERALYN IMPACT PARTNERS FILM $10,000.00 IFSHIN, ADAM DLC MANAGEMENT $10,000.00 TURNER, SARI SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 TURNER, SARI SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 MIDDLESWART, JOSEPH GOOGLE $10,000.00 NICHOLAS, N. J. JR NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 KERBS, EDWARD NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LORD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HOFFMAN, STUART DENNIS SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ORR, DOM NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FEIBER, JONATHAN MDV $10,000.00 KELLER, CHRISTOPHER SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HEES, BERNARDO AVIS BUDGET GROUP $10,000.00 HEES, JANAINA BHJH TRUST $10,000.00 MCCHORD, AUSTIN 50 DAY LLC $10,000.00 REESE, PHILIP NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SONNENFELDT, MICHAEL SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FLANIGAN, BRIGID SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HOFFMAN, DENNIS SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 MCCUTCHEON, TIM BURRMONT COMPLIANCE LABS, LLC $10,000.00 PAULIN, VIVECA SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 WINTERHOF, BRUCE MILLIMAN $10,000.00 SCHAFFER, KENNETH NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 WEST, BRIAN REFINITIV $10,000.00 MESSINGER, STEPHEN DI COSTA PARTNERS $10,000.00 COTTON, SHERY NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ELLIS, JEFFREY L STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC $10,000.00 OLIVER, ELIZABETH SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HART, LINDA W. HART GROUP INC. $10,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FUCHS, CAROL SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 UNDERWOOD, ALICE WILLIS TOWERS WATSON $10,000.00 VINCENT, JAMES FNDR $10,000.00 JOHNSTON, NEELE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BUTLER, PAUL SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 JURVETSON, KARLA SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 PRICE, TREVOR OXEON HOLDINGS $10,000.00 POLASH, PETER NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 CARSON, SHELDON NEW YORK FILM ACADEMY $10,000.00 BELSON, KRISTINE SONY $10,000.00 STODDARD, JEFF BUIE STODDARD GROUP $10,000.00 MENAGED, DEBBIE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 CHAPIN, TOM SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LOCHER, ANNE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 GOLDBERG, ARNOLD PAYPAL $10,000.00 SISSON, HILARY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LAGALLE, DENI TREND CONSTRUCTION INC. $10,000.00 MACHLIN, BOB NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FORMAN, RICHARD SMC $10,000.00 CARLSEN, DAVID UMI COMPANY, INC $10,000.00 IFSHIN, ADAM DLC MANAGEMENT CORP. $10,000.00 PARK, S. LEIGH NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SIMMONS HANLY CONROY $10,000.00 WESTPHAL, JEFFREY NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BROWN, ADAM NOVANT HEALTH $10,000.00 COBB, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 DAVIES, LLOYD NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 DREYFOUS, GERALYN IMPACT PARTNERS FILM $10,000.00 GELB, LAWRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HOLCOMB, TYLER TGS MANAGEMENT $10,000.00 JONES, ELLIS WASSERSTEIN & CO $10,000.00 KINNEY, JULIE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 KOPELMAN, JOSH FIRST ROUND CAPITAL $10,000.00 LINDBURG, EILEEN NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LINDELOF, HEIDI NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LO, SELINA NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 MORRIS, KEN SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 MORRIS, KEVIN MORRIS YORN BARNES & LEVINE $10,000.00 NASELLA, HENRY LNK PARTNERS $10,000.00 PALEY, WILLIAM LA PALINA CIGARS $10,000.00 PELL, DAVE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 PODELL, CATHERINE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 RACHLEFF, ANDREW NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 REDLEAF, ANDREW NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 REINER, ROBERT ROB REINER PRODUCTIONS INC. $10,000.00 REYNOLDS, KATHERINE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ROGERS, JAMES A NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SACCA, CHRIS LOWERCASE $10,000.00 SHAW, MARY CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY $10,000.00 STECKLER, VINCENT NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 VRADENBURG, GEORGE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 WERBALOWSKY, JEFF HLI $10,000.00 ALESIO, STEVE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ALESIO, STEVEN SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ARMISTEAD, HUNTER PATTERN ENERGY $10,000.00 ATHERTON, PEG NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BAIDA, JOSEPH A. BC INTERNATIONAL GROUP $10,000.00 BAILEY, JODIE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BAJAJ, MUKESH SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BAUER, PETER MIMECAST $10,000.00 BECKETT, DEBORAH NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BINDER, JEFFREY EXACTECH $10,000.00 BLOCK, CARSON MUDDY WATERS CAPITAL LLC $10,000.00 BURBIDGE, RICHARD RD BURBIDGE, INC. $10,000.00 CARLINO, STEPHEN SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 CHEEVER, MAC FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CTR. $10,000.00 CONWAY, RONALD SV ANGEL LLC $10,000.00 CULVERHOUSE, HUGH NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 DALY, ROBERT NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 DORNBROOK, MICHAEL NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 DRISCOLL, THOMAS NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 DUCA, MAURICE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FERRON, MARK NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FINK, DAVID NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 FLOOD, KRISTIN GAMBLE AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT $10,000.00 FRESTON, THOMAS FIREFLY 3 $10,000.00 GARLAND, MICHAEL PATTERN ENERGY GROUP $10,000.00 GARNETT-DEAKIN, PHYLLIS WELL PETS $10,000.00 GINSBURG, ALEX TWO SIGMA $10,000.00 GREENBAUM, JAMES NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 GRIES, ROBERT GRIES FINANCIAL $10,000.00 GUPTA, SHASHIKANT APEX COVANTAGE $10,000.00 HANKIN GROUP $10,000.00 HOCHSCHILD, DAVID CALIFORNIA ENERGY COMMISSION $10,000.00 HORNER, TERRY NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HUEBNER, ANN NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 IMMORDINO, MICHAEL PARTNER $10,000.00 IWANOWSKI, RAYMOND SECOR ASSET MANAGEMENT $10,000.00 JOHNSON, MICHAEL RESILIAM $10,000.00 JONES, FLETCHER TED JR FLETCHER JONES MANAGEMENT GROUP $10,000.00 KAEMPFER, JOEY MCARTHURGLEN $10,000.00 KELJO, JONATHAN FACEBOOK $10,000.00 KRASNY, MICHAEL NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 KRUPP, BART NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LEVY, ALEX YELP $10,000.00 LEVY, PERSIS SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LITTLEFIELD, EDMUND SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LOVETT, ANNE SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LOYA, MIKE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 MARTIN, MICHAEL NIKE $10,000.00 MCEVOY, NION CHRONICLE BOOKS $10,000.00 MENSCHEL, ROBERT B. NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 MIDDLESWART, JOSEPH GOOGLE $10,000.00 MOM’S ORGANIC MARKET $10,000.00 NICHOLAS, N. J. JR NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 NORTON, PETER NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 OGDEN, MATT BUILDING INDUSTRY PARTNERS $10,000.00 PAYNE, BILL DRUID HILLS CAPITAL $10,000.00 PRATT, GILL TOYOTA RESEARCH INSTITUTE $10,000.00 RALSTON, GEOFFREY Y COMBINATOR $10,000.00 RICHARDSON, BILLY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 RIGOPULOS, ALEX HARMONIX MUSIC SYSTEMS INC. $10,000.00 RIVARD, REBECCA NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ROACH, MATHEW JAY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ROGERS, MATT MCKINSEY & COMPANY $10,000.00 ROSENBERGER, LARRY FICO $10,000.00 ROSENSWEIG, BILL BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN $10,000.00 ROWAN, DIANA NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 RUBACHA, PAUL ASHLEY CAPITAL $10,000.00 RUETTGERS, MICHAEL C. NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SALVA, LAWRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SCARAMUCCI, ANTHONY SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL $10,000.00 SHUGAR, DAN NX $10,000.00 SNEIDER, JEFFREY CARRINGTON BUILDERS $10,000.00 SONTHEIM, GWENDOLYN SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 STANARD, JAMES NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 STEELE, STUART NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 STEINBERG, JOSEPH JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP $10,000.00 STUBBS, MICHAEL NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 TIERNEY, DANIEL WICKLOW CAPITAL INC. $10,000.00 TOSH, JAMES SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 TURNER, JONATHAN E.VENTURES $10,000.00 WEINMAN, LYNDA NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 WEISS, ANDREW WAM $10,000.00 WELCH, TERESA SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 WENGER, HOWARD SOLARIA CORPORATION $10,000.00 WOODSUM, STEPHEN SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ZIFF, ROBERT ZIFF BROTHERS INVESMENTS $10,000.00 COMMITTEE FOR CALIFORNIA $10,000.00 BARATTA, ADAM OZETA PACIFIC ADVISORS $10,000.00 BASS, ANNE T. NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 BEUTLER, GARY NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 CARLSEN, DAVID UMI COMPANY, INC $10,000.00 CURCIARELLO, GERRY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 GAMBLE-BOYER, TERRY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 HEUBLEIN, BRUCE NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LEDER, ETHAN PMG $10,000.00 LERMAN, ROBERT EBOTTLES.COM $10,000.00 PALMER, BARRY COATS ROSE $10,000.00 PAYNE, WILLIAM DRUID HILLS CAPITAL LLC $10,000.00 PERDIKIS, ALEX SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SCHOEMAKER, JAN NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 SMITH, KAREN NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ZANDER, ELISHA NOT EMPLOYED $10,000.00 ZIRKIN, NANCY SELF-EMPLOYED $10,000.00 LEITMAN, DAVID SHEPLEY BULFH $10,000.00 HED, DICK $10,000.00 HED, DICK $7,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $7,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $7,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $7,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $7,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $7,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $7,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $4,500.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $3,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $3,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 ROSENTHAL, SAUL NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 BADCOCK, BELINDA PAULISTA, LLC $5,000.00 BADCOCK, BELINDA BRITO FOUNDATION $5,000.00 BADER, DANIEL BADER PHILANTHROPIES $5,000.00 BADER, DANIEL BADER PHILANTHROPIES $5,000.00 BALDWIN, SCOTT SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 BALDWIN, SCOTT SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 BARRIENTOS, RENE SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 BARRIENTOS, RENE SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 BILLSTEIN, ROBERT A. NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 BILLSTEIN, ROBERT A. SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 BRAGO, VICTORIA NOT EMPLOYED $3,000.00 BRAGO, VICTORIA NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 BRAGO, VICTORIA NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 BRAGO, VICTORIA NOT EMPLOYED $100.00 BRAGO, VICTORIA NOT EMPLOYED $1,500.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $1,500.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $1,000.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $1,000.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $1,000.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $1,000.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $1,000.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $765.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $611.85 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $500.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $500.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $500.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES $250.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $100.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES, INC. $100.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES $100.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES $100.00 CALVELAGE, ANTHONY HR SERVICES $2,500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 CANIZARES, ROBERTO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $625.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $625.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $250.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $250.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $250.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $100.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $100.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVE CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $1,500.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $1,250.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $1,250.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $1,000.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $500.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $500.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $250.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $100.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $100.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $50.00 CHAMPION, DAVID CHAMPION & ASSOCIATES $2,500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $2,500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $2,500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $2,500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $1,000.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $1,000.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $1,000.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $1,000.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FINANCIAL GRP $1,000.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FINANCIAL GRP $1,000.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FINANCIAL GRP $500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FAMILY BUSINESS GROUP $500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FINANCIAL GRP $500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FINANCIAL GRP $500.00 COHN, MILTON JR COHN FINANCIAL GRP $5,000.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $2,000.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $1,000.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $1,000.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $1,000.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $1,000.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $500.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $500.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $500.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $500.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $500.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $250.00 COLE, ROBERT CITIGROUP $5,000.00 COLEMAN, JOHN M. NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 COLEMAN, JOHN M. NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 COMPTON, ROBERT NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 COMPTON, ROBERT NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 DILLARD, DAVID NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 DILLARD, DAVID NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $5,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $5,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $5,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $5,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $5,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $5,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $1,250.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $1,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $1,000.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $500.00 FAZZOLARI, FRANCESCA JAC $5,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $5,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $5,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $1,000.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $500.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $500.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $500.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $500.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $500.00 FIFE, JOHN CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS $3,125.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $1,250.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $1,250.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $1,000.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $1,000.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $1,000.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $500.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $500.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $500.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $500.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $500.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $500.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE $100.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $100.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE $100.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE $100.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE $63.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $55.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $50.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $50.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE $25.00 GARDNER, THOMAS GARDNER PIE CO. $5,000.00 GOLDFARB, ALAN SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 GOLDFARB, ALAN SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 GOLDFARB, ALAN SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 GOLDMAN, TODD KPMG $4,000.00 GOLDMAN, TODD KPMG $1,000.00 GOLDMAN, TODD KPMG $5,000.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $250.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $250.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $250.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $250.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $250.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $200.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $150.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $100.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $100.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $100.00 GOTTSTEIN, SANDY NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 HAINES, ROBERT INSACO, INC. $5,000.00 HAINES, ROBERT INSACO, INC. $2,500.00 HAINES, ROBERT INSACO, INC. $2,500.00 HAINES, ROBERT INSACO, INC. $1,000.00 HAINES, ROBERT INSACO, INC. $5,000.00 HANSON, ANDREW REDWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC $5,000.00 HANSON, ANDREW REDWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC $1,000.00 HANSON, ANDREW REDWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC $500.00 HANSON, ANDREW REDWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC $8,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $6,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $3,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 HARRIS, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 HEES, BERNARDO AVIS BUDGET GROUP $5,000.00 HEES, BERNARDO AVIS BUDGET GROUP $5,000.00 HEES, BERNARDO AVIS BUDGET GROUP $5,000.00 HEES, JANA BHJH $5,000.00 HEES, JANAINA BHJH TRUST $5,000.00 HEES, JANAINA BHJH TRUST $5,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $100.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $51.50 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $25.00 HERZING, STACEY SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 HOROWITZ, LESLIE LESLIE HOROWITZ $5,000.00 HOROWITZ, LESLIE LESLIE HOROWITZ $5,000.00 KMETZ-SHEEHY, ANDREA SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 KMETZ-SHEEHY, ANDREA SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 KMETZ-SHEEHY, ANDREA SELF-EMPLOYED $4,400.00 KMETZ-SHEEHY, ANDREA SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 KMETZ-SHEEHY, ANDREA SELF-EMPLOYED $50.00 KMETZ-SHEEHY, ANDREA SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 LAFLECHE, PETER INSPIRED BEAUTY BRANDS $5,000.00 LAFLECHE, PETER INSPIRED BEAUTY BRANDS $5,000.00 LAFLECHE, PETER INSPIRED BEAUTY BRANDS $5,000.00 LANDES, JENNIFER TURBO $5,000.00 LANDES, JENNIFER TURBO $1,000.00 LANDES, JENNIFER TURBO $73.50 LANDES, JENNIFER TURBO $3,500.00 LICHTER, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $3,000.00 LICHTER, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $1,500.00 LICHTER, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 LICHTER, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 LICHTER, JOHN NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 LINDY, ELAINE LINDY COMMUNITIES $2,500.00 LINDY, ELAINE LINDY COMMUNITIES $2,500.00 LINDY, ELAINE LINDY COMMUNITIES $5,000.00 MARLER, WILLIAM SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 MARLER, WILLIAM SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 MARLER, WILLIAM SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 MURRAY, CRAIG CMP FILM & DESIGN $2,500.00 MURRAY, CRAIG CMP FILM & DESIGN $2,500.00 MURRAY, CRAIG CMP FILM & DESIGN $80.00 MURRAY, CRAIG CMP FILM & DESIGN $5,000.00 MUSICANT, MYRA NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 MUSICANT, MYRA NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 OGRADY, TERRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 OGRADY, TERRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 OGRADY, TERRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 OGRADY, TERRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 OGRADY, TERRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 OGRADY, TERRENCE NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $2,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $1,500.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 PALMER, RUSTY NOT EMPLOYED $63.50 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $53.50 PALMER, RUSTY SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $1,250.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $1,250.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS LLC $1,000.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $500.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $500.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $500.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $500.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $500.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $500.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS $500.00 PEAK, JULIE MASTERSON ADVISORS LLC $5,000.00 REISS, JOEL TRANSDIGM GROUP $5,000.00 REISS, JOEL TRANSDIGM GROUP $9,999.00 ROSETH, WENDY POLLACK PHOTOGRAPHY $2,500.00 ROWE, KEVIN K ROWE INVESTMENTS, LLC $2,500.00 ROWE, KEVIN K ROWE INVESTMENTS, LLC $2,500.00 ROWE, KEVIN K ROWE INVESTMENTS, LLC $2,500.00 ROWE, KEVIN K ROWE INVESTMENTS, LLC $1,000.00 ROWE, KEVIN K ROWE INVESTMENTS, LLC $1,000.00 ROWE, KEVIN K ROWE INVESTMENTS, LLC $2,500.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,500.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,500.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,500.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $250.00 SACK, JOSHUA SELF-EMPLOYED $2,500.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $2,500.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $2,000.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $2,000.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $1,000.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $1,000.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $1,000.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $100.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $100.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $80.00 SANDELSON, MARK RENEGADE FLOORING $5,000.00 SCHWARTZ, STEVE CHOCKSTONE PICTURES $5,000.00 SCHWARTZ, STEVE CHOCKSTONE PICTURES $5,000.00 SCHWARTZ, STEVE CHOCKSTONE PICTURES $3,000.00 SCHWARTZ, STEVE CHOCKSTONE PICTURES $1,000.00 SCHWARTZ, STEVE CHOCKSTONE PICTURES $500.00 SCHWARTZ, STEVE CHOCKSTONE PICTURES $500.00 SCHWARTZ, STEVE CHOCKSTONE PICTURES $5,000.00 SEEMANN, WILLIAM III SEEMANN COMPOSITES $5,000.00 SEEMANN, WILLIAM III SEEMANN COMPOSITES $5,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $40.00 SMITH-DEWEY, CHUCK NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 SOBRATO, JOHN THE FOUNDATION FOR HISPANIC EDUCATION $5,000.00 SOBRATO, JOHN THE FOUNDATION FOR HISPANIC EDUCATION $5,000.00 STEVENS, MARK FENWICK & WEST $5,000.00 STEVENS, MARK FENWICK & WEST $5,000.00 STONER, TOM NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 STONER, TOM NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $850.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $750.00 TAGGART, STEWART NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 THAMES, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 THAMES, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 THAMES, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 THAMES, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 THAMES, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 THAMES, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $199.00 THAMES, WILLIAM NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $1,250.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $1,250.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $1,250.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $500.00 THIBEAULT, LEO NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 THOMAS, TORI NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 THOMAS, TORI NOT EMPLOYED $5,000.00 TOSH, JIMMY SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 TOSH, JIMMY SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 TOSH, JIMMY SELF-EMPLOYED $3,000.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $3,000.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $1,563.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $1,563.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $1,563.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $1,563.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $1,000.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $625.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $250.00 WASHBURN, JULIA NPS $1,250.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $1,250.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $1,250.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $1,000.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $500.00 WHITFIELD, SUSAN SELF-EMPLOYED $5,000.00 WILLIAMS, VALERIE NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 WILLIAMS, VALERIE NOT EMPLOYED $2,000.00 WILLIAMS, VALERIE NOT EMPLOYED $1,000.00 WILLIAMS, VALERIE NOT EMPLOYED $2,500.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC $2,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $1,000.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC $250.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $40.00 WILSON, MARTY MDW GROUP, INC. $5,000.00 YOCK, PAUL STANFORD UNIVERSITY $5,000.00 YOCK, PAUL STANFORD UNIVERSITY $5,000.00 YOCK, PAUL STANFORD UNIVERSITY $1,000.00 YOCK, PAUL STANFORD UNIVERSITY $250.00 YOCK, PAUL STANFORD UNIVERSITY $250.00 YOCK, PAUL STANFORD UNIVERSITY

