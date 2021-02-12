https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/12/revolt-new-york-democrats-want-to-strip-cuomo-of-emergency-covid-powers-n1425253

In March 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law granting him emergency powers to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearly a year later, in the wake the New York attorney general’s office report “revealing” that New York’s nursing home death count from COVID-19 was undercounted by as much as 50 percent, a group of Democrat state senators is calling for Cuomo to be stripped of his emergency powers.

“While COVID-19 has tested the limits of our people and state — and, early during the pandemic, required the government to restructure decision making to render rapid, necessary public health judgments — it is clear that the expanded emergency powers granted to the Governor are no longer appropriate,” read a statement from the 14 Democrat senators. “While the executive’s authority to issue directives is due to expire on April 30, we urge the Senate to advance and adopt a repeal as expeditiously as possible.”

Conservative media has been calling out Governor Cuomo’s cover-up since May 2020—while Cuomo was getting sky-high approval ratings and eventually an Emmy award and a book deal. Cuomo’s popularity was so strong he was even being floated as a replacement for Joe Biden as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

On Thursday, the New York Post revealed that Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Governor Cuomo, “privately apologized to state Democratic leaders for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19,” during a a video conference call, telling them “‘we froze’ out of fear the true numbers would ‘be used against us’ by federal prosecutors.” DeRosa has since tried to walk back her statement.

Cuomo was rumored to be on Joe Biden’s shortlist for U.S. attorney general. Given the scandal that’s (finally) unfolding around him, it looks like Cuomo’s political aspirations, be it for a position in the Biden administration or higher elected office, might be in jeopardy. When members of his own party in his own state are longer carrying the water for him, you know he’s in trouble.

