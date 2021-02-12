https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grenell-haley-trump-gop/2021/02/12/id/1009864

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell dismissed comments by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that Donald Trump ”let us down,” telling Newsmax TV on Friday that the former president is the de facto head of the Republican Party — now and for the foreseeable future.

Grenell was reacting to Haley, Trump’s U.N. ambassador and the former governor of South Carolina, who told Politico in a story released Friday that ”[Trump] went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him,” in reference to the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol. ”And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

The former U.S. ambassador to Germany, Grenell shrugged at Haley, who two weeks ago on the Fox News Channel said Democrats ”beat [Trump] up” before and after his presidency and that there was no basis for impeachment.

”I’m not surprised,” he said on ”The Chris Salcedo Show.” “I think that President Trump is 100% the leader of the Republican Party. Whether he decides to run or not — he’s told me in the past that he was definitely going to run — I think the reality is that we haven’t had a leader of the Republican Party that has grown Hispanic support, Black support, inner city support, support from women and gays. This is a president who has really put together an incredible coalition.

”And I think anyone who thinks that he’s just going to go away quietly is dead wrong. He’s going to be the leader of the party and certainly have the decision on who is going to be the nominee in 2024.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

