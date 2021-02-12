https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538681-sanders-trump-lawyer-scuffle-during-qa

Michael van der Veen, an attorney for former President TrumpDonald TrumpNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO GOP senators met with Trump’s impeachment team to talk strategy MORE, got into a verbal scuffle with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators show signs of fatigue on third day of Trump trial Khanna calls for further action from Biden on Yemen Progressive groups call on Pelosi, Schumer to prioritize women in COVID-19 relief package MORE (I-Vt.), after the progressive lawmaker asked the attorney if he believes Trump won the 2020 election.

Sanders submitted a question noting that the House team has said Trump was carrying out a “big lie” with his claim that he actually won the election and asked “are the prosecutors right when they claim that Trump was telling a big lie, or in your judgment did Trump actually win the election?”

Van der Veen appeared annoyed by the question — which he did not ultimately answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My judgment? Who asked that?” he asked, turning toward the Democratic side of the chamber.

Sanders yelled back: “I did.”

“My judgment is irrelevant,” van der Veen continued.

WATCH: Sen. Sanders and Trump lawyer exchange words over question on claim that then-Pres. Trump perpetuated a lie about 2020 election results. pic.twitter.com/wQWH8wdQYp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 12, 2021

His response sparked jeers from senators, leading Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyImpeachment trial descends into chaos over Lee objection Trump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats Chief Justice Roberts is paving the way for Trump to claim his trial is unconstitutional MORE (D-Vt.) to interrupt and remind senators that they can’t challenge the response offered by Trump’s team or the House impeachment managers.

Sanders was overheard by reporters in the chamber yelling back to van der Veen, “You represent the president of the United States!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

