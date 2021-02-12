https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/savage-newsmax-tv-stinchfield-impeachment/2021/02/12/id/1009806

“True history” will see the “impeachment charade” being staged against former President Donald Trump as the “greatest political blunder of history,” Michael Savage, host of the Michael Savage Show podcast said on Newsmax TV while lambasting the House impeachment managers.

“I’m antagonized more than I’ve ever been in my life,” Savage told Newsmax TV’s Grant Stinchfield Thursday night. “I will tell you right now, I’m angrier than I’ve ever been in my whole life watching these vermin. I have no other word for these garbage people. I’m so angry.”

The impeachment trial is “damaging the republic,” said Savage, and the impeachment managers “remind me of the vermin, prosecutors who take innocent men and try them without a trial. It’s something that was done in the Soviet Union.”

Savage also said the trial is coming at a time when the nation is divided, and he wonders why the Democrats would want to “antagonize half the nation with lies. But the good news is here for all of us who see the truth.”

Savage added that he doesn’t think the “average American” believes much of what the Democrats are “selling” with their push this week to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He also accused House impeachment managers of presenting a “propaganda film” that used selectively edited clips to tie the violence to Trump.

“It would make Leni Riefenstahl proud to see what they did,” said Savage, referring to the late German filmmaker often cited for her role in producing Nazi propaganda films.

“There was no direct connection,” Savage told Stinchfield. “It was ludicrous. What the Democrats are doing to Donald Trump rivals what the Romans did to Tiberius Gracchus, a populist Roman politician who dared to stand up the swamp of his time … the Dems are no different than the demagogues of ancient Rome or the demagogues of the Soviet Union.”

Savage also said the “sham trial” will backfire on Democrats, because voters will remember it and then they are “gonna vote the Democrat bums out,” and dismissed claims made during the Senate testimony that the rioters were inside the Capitol with the intent of killing lawmakers.

