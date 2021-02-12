https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/scientists-share-sound-18000-year-old-wind-instrument/

(UPI) – An 18,000-year-old conch shell believed to be the world’s oldest instrument of its type was played by a horn player for the first time in thousands of years as part of a study by French scientists.

Researchers from France’s National Center for Scientific Research, the Museum of Toulouse, the University of Toulouse and Quai Branly Museum teamed up to study the shell found at the Marsoulas Cave in the Pyrenees mountain range in 1931.

The scientists, who published their study in the journal Science Advances, said the tip of the conch shell is broken in a way that appears intentional to create a 1.4-inch diameter opening. The team said a study of the opening indicates a mouthpiece may have been attached to the instrument at some time in the past.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

