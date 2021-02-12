https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/seattle-man-chews-out-antifa-but-blames-the-proud-boys/
HAPPENING NOW: Seattle residents show extreme emotion as they berate Antifa Militants for destroying their city.
He’s upset with Antifa for destroying his neighborhood, but blames Proud Boys instead.
Seattle Police release bodycam of police shooting — Antifa rioted over this?
