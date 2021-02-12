https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-blackburn-china-communists/2021/02/12/id/1009842

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Friday she hopes President Joe Biden fully understands the threat China poses, particularly after he said he spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for “two straight hours” and the nation is going to “eat our lunch” if “we don’t get moving.”

“We are working every day to protect U.S. companies, U.S. innovators and intellectual property right holders that are being adversely impacted by the Chinese Communist Party,” the Tennessee Republican said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

She added that she hopes Biden’s understanding of China will be reflected through his cabinet and administration choices.

“China is not our friend,” she said. “They are our adversary. They practice civil-military fusion. You never know where one piece ends and the other begins. Huawei needs to continue to be blocked. We do not need them in the systems of the USA or our allies.

”We need to continue to have this administration support the clean network plan that Secretary (Mike) Pompeo had in place because China is on 21st century global domination. The sooner President Biden realizes that, the sooner he admits this and stands up against the Chinese Communist Party, the better off this country, our innovators and our manufacturers will be,” she said.

Blackburn added that in Tennessee, manufacturers often report having had their intellectual property stolen from China because the country will “rob, replicate and replace.”

China is also building up its databases, and “big China, big tech, big media, they are all in this together,” said Blackburn. “This is why I have filed my ‘virtual you’ protection agenda, the BROWSER Act, the privacy bill that I have worked on since 2012 for online privacy so that you own your data and the Chinese Communist Party does not have access to it. Big tech does not have access to it.”

