Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is frustrated with the Left. He joined Glenn Beck on the radio program this week to clarify his recent statement about taking a “mulligan,” which the mainstream media unsurprisingly twisted; then he explained why Democrats clearly are enjoying the Trump impeachment trial and the smearing of conservatives. And finally, Sen. Lee called for the Democratic Party leadership to tear down the wired wall currently surrounding the Capitol building: “This is not who we are. This is not what we need to do.”

