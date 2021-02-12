https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/thune-senate-censure-impeachment/2021/02/12/id/1009862

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., indicated Friday he might be open to censuring former President Trump — under the right circumstances.

Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican as GOP Whip, said support on a censure proposal would depend on how the resolution was worded, and it needed to be “effective.”

“I know there are a couple of resolutions out there,” Thune said, per The Hill. “I’ve seen a couple of resolutions at least that I think could attract some support.”

Asked if the resolutions could get his support, Thune said, “Yeah.”

Some Democrats, realizing Trump likely will be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, have suggested using the 14th Amendment to prevent Trump from holding future office. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has drafted a censure resolution including language from the amendment.

Thune, however, seemed to indicate any resolution including the amendment largely would be a non-starter.

“I don’t think … those will go anywhere,” Thune said.

Democrats need at least 17 GOP senators to vote to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. No Republicans in the chamber have said they will vote to convict, and only a handful were considered potential swing votes.

A censure resolution, however, would need 60 votes, meaning Democrats would need only 10 Republicans to support the move.

On Friday, Kaine sounded skeptical that his resolution would gain the needed support.

“It’s only live if people want to do it, and it has to be bipartisan and I don’t think Republicans want to put a hurdle in Donald Trump’s way,” Kaine said. “There’s some Republicans who do, but not enough.”

The Hill reported that a Republican senator, after speaking with colleagues in both parties about a censure, said there “just doesn’t seem to be much interest.”

Members in both major parties had expressed skepticism regarding censure.

Some Democrats say censure didn’t go far enough. Republicans argued the House chose impeachment over other options.

“They chose an impeachment trial. We should vote and this should be done with,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said.

