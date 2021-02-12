https://justthenews.com/government/congress/fifth-day-trumps-impeachment-trial-underway-vote-insurrection-article-likely?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The fifth day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial began with a surprise as senators voted 55-45 on Saturday to call witnesses.

It is unclear how many witnesses will be called in the trial. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted with Democrats to subpoena witnesses and documents.

Trump’s defense had up to 16 hours to present their case on Friday but used less than 4 hours. Senators had up to 4 hours to question both sides after Trump’s defense presented. The questioning lasted for more than 2 hours.

On Saturday, Trump defense lawyer Michael van der Veen called on senators to “close this case out today.” He said the House managers want 100 people who were arrested after the riot as witnesses. Van der Veen said if those witnesses are approved, he needs 100 depositions and an ample amount of time to do the “investigation” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t done yet.

“This entire proceeding is based on rumor, report, innuendo,” he said.

Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, lead impeachment manager, said Trump should testify in the impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense will deliver closing arguments at a later time. Then, senators are expected to take a vote of guilty or not guilty on the incitement of insurrection article of impeachment.

