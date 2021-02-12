https://hannity.com/media-room/so-brave-cnns-jim-acosta-heroically-reports-that-trump-was-out-playing-golf-today/

ACOSTA ABROAD: Trump Warns Jim Acosta to ‘Be Respectful’ During Kim Summit

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.18

President Trump told CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta to “be nice” and “be respectful” during Tuesday’s press conference in Singapore; warning the journalist after he yelled questions at Trump and Kim Jong Un earlier in the day.

The President was taking questions from reporters after his high-stakes meetings with the North Korean leader when he called-on Acosta, who promised to be “respectful” before asking the Commander-in-Chief the status of the negotiations.

Acosta’s demeanor was a stark contrast to his behavior earlier in the day, when he hurled questions at the North Korean leader, including, “Are you going to give up your nuclear weapons?”