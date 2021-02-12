https://www.dailywire.com/news/steve-schmidt-resigns-from-the-lincoln-project-releases-statement-claiming-he-was-molested-at-13

Claiming he did not know about the allegations against Weaver until last month, Schmidt wrote, “My purpose in writing this isn’t to express what and when I knew about John Weaver, but how I feel about him, what he did and how many people he hurt. This is my truth. John Weaver has put me back into that faraway cabin with Ray, my Boy Scout leader. I am incandescently angry about it. I am angry because I know the damage that he caused to me, and I know the journey that lies ahead for every young man that trusted, feared and was abused by John Weaver.”

“I know the shame, the guilt, the doubt, the depression and anger that lies ahead. I know John Weaver will be a life-long companion for them in the way that Ray has been for me. I detest John Weaver in a way I can’t articulate. My heart breaks that young men felt unseen and unheard in an organization that I started. I am ashamed of it. I promise that we will release the full findings of what we discover through an independent investigation.”

Some journalists who have closely followed the Weaver story expressed skepticism regarding Schmidt’s statement.

Maggie Astor, a reporter with The New York Times, tweeted, “A former Lincoln Project employee tells me that Schmidt’s continued assertion that he didn’t know of John Weaver’s behavior until last month is false — he says he was in the room when Schmidt spoke about it in October.”

Statement from Steve Schmidt, confirming @lachlan scoop. A former Lincoln Project employee tells me that Schmidt’s continued assertion that he didn’t know of John Weaver’s behavior until last month is false — he says he was in the room when Schmidt spoke about it in October. https://t.co/qbq6j3D3Al — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) February 13, 2021

“Steve Schmidt says he found out about the allegations against John Weaver in January but doesn’t mention which January,” wrote Yashar Ali, reiterating Astor’s reporting. “A former Lincoln Project staffer tells me they were in a bar with Schmidt in Park City in late Oct when Schmidt admitted he was aware of Weaver’s scandals.”

Steve Schmidt says he found out about the allegations against John Weaver in January but doesn’t mention which January. A former Lincoln Project staffer tells me they were in a bar with Schmidt in Park City in late Oct when Schmidt admitted he was aware of Weaver’s scandals. pic.twitter.com/orv3g37GJM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 13, 2021

Journalist Ryan Girdusky, who first broke the story about Weaver’s alleged misconduct for The American Conservative, was furious about Schmidt’s statement, tweeting that it made him want to “scream from the top of my f***ing lungs.”

This makes me want to scream from the top of my fucking lungs https://t.co/4VcKc3erz7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 13, 2021

“Intersectionality, the fight against fascism, admitting to being molested as a child… this has it all folks,” Girdusky added.

Intersectionality, the fight against fascism, admitting to being molested as a child… this has it all folks https://t.co/4VcKc3erz7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 13, 2021

