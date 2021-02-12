https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/12/still-lives-rent-free-jim-acostas-tweet-about-t-j-ducklo-makes-a-fast-pivot-to-trump/

As we told you earlier, when Joe Biden took office he said in no uncertain terms that anybody on his staff who treats others with disrespect will be fired on the spot. To prove that Joe was serious, the Biden White House handled accusations that deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo threatened and harassed a reporter by… suspending him for one week because of it:

scoop by me: WH comms aide TJ Ducklo threatened to “destroy” Politico’s Tara Palmeri for reporting on his relationship with an Axios reporter and accused her of just being “jealous” of his girlfriend. Jen Psaki and Kate Bedingfield then defended him https://t.co/fnwfvHsoEq — caleb ecarma (@calebecarma) February 12, 2021

CNN’s Jim Acosta weighed in by saying what Ducklo was accused of is wrong BUT TRUMP:

What Ducklo did was wrong. No WH official should ever threaten reporters no matter which party is in power. When Trump WH officials tried to destroy the careers of reporters they were cheered internally. Trump’s use of terms like “the enemy of the people” put reporters in danger. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 12, 2021

The Trump presidency has clearly left an indelible mark on not only Acosta, but many other “journalists.”

Welcome to Acosta’s daily entry of “Dear Diary, I miss Trump.” https://t.co/QQQby7yWuP — RaeLynn DeZelia ☕️🍀 (@rdez79) February 12, 2021

Yesterday’s entry was golf-related.

The whataboutism spotter has logged on. pic.twitter.com/iho7i6Fv2T — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 12, 2021

Kind of insulting to assume citizens loved and trusted the press until 2016. https://t.co/V7fLml06dj — TRHL™ (@TRHLofficial) February 12, 2021

At least Ducklo didn’t take a microphone out of anyone’s hands 🙏 https://t.co/NTxmeR5YWt — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 12, 2021

Donald Trump still lives rent free in the space between this person’s ears. https://t.co/aDBIX8qUpG — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 12, 2021

And will likely continue to live that way for some time to come.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

