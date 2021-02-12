https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gina-carano-mandalorian-social-media-holocaust/2021/02/12/id/1009822

Sen. Ted Cruz is defending “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano, who has come under fire after posting controversial content to social media. On Wednesday it emerged that the actress, who plays Cara Dune in the “Star Wars” series, had been fired from Disney+. Cruz took to Twitter Thursday to express his disapproval.

“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi,” he tweeted. “She played a woman who kicked a– & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

Carano received widespread criticism after sharing a series of controversial posts to her Instagram stories earlier this week. In one post, she compared the political climate to the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” the post, which was shared from another account, read. It was made available by another social media user who captured a screenshot of the story.

In another post, Carano shared a photo of a person wearing several cloth masks covering their face and head, according to Variety.

Her ousting caused a massive divide among “Star Wars” fans. Many criticized her for sharing seemingly insensitive content but there were others who jumped to her defense.

“So it is okey to fire people for their ideas. Dumb me, I thought America was the country of freedom,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I mean like she is kinda right. There’s far too much animosity in this country right now, to the point where we can’t even find compassion for each other as humans. We value political views over moral views,” another noted.

“She’s right though. Get everyone to hate them, and they’ll turn a blind eye when they get beaten, that’s what happened then, and there are signs of it happening now, but all over the world. People are turning a blind eye to the Muslim Concentration camps in China, why?” a third added.

