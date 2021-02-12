https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-lieu-said-the-quiet-part-out-loud/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Steve Bannon — ‘We Will Never, Ever, Ever Concede’

Two fantastic clips from yesterday’s War Room evening show

“Sir, let me make sure you understand something. Ted Lieu and Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden and every distributor and Twitter and all of it: We will never concede,” he said. “We will never say this election was not stolen.”

“We will never ever ever ever concede. Do you understand that?” Bannon added. “And you know why? Because you stole this election and you bragged about it on the cover of TIME magazine.”

Ted Lieu said the quiet part out loud

Ted Lieu Admits Democrats Are Using the Military to Enforce Political Speech