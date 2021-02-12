http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LCEutXzYXNo/

A man who was arrested three times as a teen for allegedly impersonating a Chicago Police Officer was arrested and charged with the same crime Wednesday as an adult.

The Associated Press reports that Vincent Richardson (pictured right) “is accused of pretending to be a Chicago police sergeant on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.”

This comes after he allegedly impersonated an officer in 2009, 2013, and 2015.

The AP notes that his impersonation in 2009 was “so convincing…that he was assigned a radio and went on patrol with a real officer.”

CBS Chicago reports that Richardson’s TikTok account contains a video of him “dancing in a police uniform” and other videos which “show him in a bulletproof vest and shooting at the range.”

They reported the username for his TikTok account as “vince_cpdsgt”.

