UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Friday, February 12, 2021

A Texas mom tackled a man suspected of peeping through her teenage daughter’s window. Lake Jackson Police Department described the incident in a press release this week.

Dash-cam footage shows Phyllis Pena take the suspected “peeping Tom” down after he allegedly tried to run away from authorities outside her home.

One of the responding officers commended her display and notified her that the Houston Texans were looking for a new linebacker.

Pena noted, she was just trying to protect her family. Officers were grateful for the help and said it’s not often people put themselves in harms way to aid police.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins who now faces charges for possession of a controlled substance as well as evading and resisting arrest.

WOW, WATCH: Mom finds suspected Peeping Tom outside her daughter’s window in Texas, says NOPEhttps://t.co/yI1kihqDlb pic.twitter.com/9xwswiBe5j — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) February 12, 2021

