Remember when Joe Biden promised to take swift, decisive action against any member of his administration he heard treating a colleague with disrespect or talking down to someone?

Biden 3 weeks ago: “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot, on the spot. No if, ands, or buts. Everybody — everybody is entitled to be treated with decency & dignity.” pic.twitter.com/0QDHnyU3Jo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 12, 2021

Inquiring minds wanted to know: how would Team Biden handle the revelations about Deputy Press Secretary T.J. Ducklo’s alleged threats against and sexual harassment of reporter Tara Palmieri?

Well, apparently, they’d handle it a little something like this:

TJ Ducklo has apologized to the reporter, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

In addition to his initial apology, he has sent the reporter a personal note expressing his profound regret. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

Wow. You made him send a personal note to Tara Palmieri? Harsh.

As is this:

With the approval of the White House Chief of Staff, he has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021

That’ll teach him a lesson!

this White House has known about this since January. https://t.co/rGDlOIvcDY — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 12, 2021

And what did the president say he’d do to anybody who fell short of that standard? It was only three weeks ago. https://t.co/gnoWqp6Z0u — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 12, 2021

This teaches us a lesson, too: that when Joe Biden says he won’t tolerate conduct like T.J. Ducklo’s, he’ll actually tolerate conduct like T.J. Ducklo’s.

Let me get this straight: Ducklo went on a sexist tirade and violently threatened @tarapalmeri for doing her job, and the White House’s response is to give him a slap on the wrist. https://t.co/ADpp7bSf1K — Tiana Approve AstraZeneca (@TianaTheFirst) February 12, 2021

So much for firing Ducklo on the spot, huh?

And let’s be clear. What Ducklo did absolutely constituted gross workplace sexual harassment. Maybe the first woman Vice President wants to step in here and say sexual harassment (much less threatening a reporter!) is unacceptable — Tiana Approve AstraZeneca (@TianaTheFirst) February 12, 2021

Apparently it’s not as unacceptable as we were led to believe.

I’m sorry, but Biden set the tone in his speech and we all saw it. Biden voter and fan here, but the media isn’t an enemy. This should have been handled sooner. — Trey (@realtreyscott) February 12, 2021

