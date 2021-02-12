https://genzconservative.com/fauci-china-connection/

Why You Should be Worried about the Fauci-China Connection

I’ve made no bones about not being a fan of “Dr.” Fauci. For one, I think him to be a self-aggrandizing politician who embraces abominable policies for his own gain and notoriety rather than a serious doctor. If he were any good, he’d have worked in the private sector at some point and his work history, a litany of failures, speaks for itself. Similarly, his continual flip-flopping and lying, especially on topics such as masks and herd immunity, is indefensible. But, I (naively) assumed that he was at least pro-America. Now that the Fauci-China connection has come to light, I’m having my doubts.

Here’s what the New York Post, a reliably conservative news source, has to say about the Fauci-China connection:

“Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had shelled out a total of $7.4 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab — which has become the focus of theories about the origin of COVID-19, according to Newsweek…“

In other words, he’s been helping fund the Chinese virology lab that released the Covid Plague on the world. A lab, I should add, that’s history is almost as abysmal as Facui’s; it didn’t meet safety standards in five areas, which is concerning given the deadly viruses that it researches.

But that’s not all. Here’s what The Gateway Pundit reported about the Fauci-China connection:

“In 2007, Dr. Fauci personally licensed and saw to the performance of clinical trials to create a vaccine for the H5N1 pandemic that was previously declared by Fauci. The company that Fauci worked with to create and stockpile a vaccine for the avian flu was Sanofi Pasteur… Fast forward to February 18, 2020, as America was preparing for the China coronavirus, the HHS engaged Sanofi Pasteur to help develop a coronavirus vaccine. At the same time and through April, Dr. Fauci was arguing against the use of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the China coronavirus…

Sanofi Pasteur is related to one of the very first western labs located in the Republic of China. One of it’s investors is George Soros.

Soros also invests in a company in Wuhan, China, where the Coronavirus outbreak began. That company is called Wuxi AppTech, which just so happens, they develop vaccines too. This company is also related to the former Head of the China Communist Party, Jiang Zemin.

One of the Vice President’s of French company Sanofi quit his job, and went to Wuxi AppTech. Raymond J. Fitch also known as RJ, left Sanofi Pasteur, to serve as Vice President of manufacturing at Wuxi AppTech.”

So, not only is Fauci involved with the lab that Covid probably was released from, but he also has sketchy ties to companies owned by Chinese party officials and George Soros.

Now, perhaps that’s all innocent. To be completely fair and forthright, there’s no real evidence that Fauci has used Covid to enrich himself. Personally, I don’t believe he has been. While men like former General Mattis and Senator Jon Ossof enriched themselves as part of China’s efforts to buy influence in America, I don’t think Fauci was one of them.

Instead, I think it’s about ideology. He’s a globalist. That’s why he shoveled millions and millions of dollars to the Chinese lab despite our being a competitor with China, defends and defers to the pro-China WHO, and refuses to use his bully pulpit to hold China accountable for this mess. He naively wants to pull the US and China closer together rather than keep that enemy nation at arm’s reach.

To me, that’s worse than him taking money. The corrupt can be dealt with; we know what they want. The ideologues, especially the globalist ideologues, cannot be. In my opinion, the Fauci-China connection exists not because of greed, as the Gateway Pundit hints, but because of ideology. You should be concerned.

By: Gen Z Conservative

Image at top from: Humansarefree.com

