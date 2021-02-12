https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/12/the-damage-is-done-glenn-greenwald-turns-his-attention-to-the-lincoln-project-and-gives-them-a-taste-of-their-own-medicine/

If you’re looking for sympathy for what the Lincoln Project is currently going through, you won’t find it here.

And you won’t find it from Glenn Greenwald, either:

Everything scummy, dirty, unethical, dishonest and scamming about @ProjectLincoln was completely known and obvious over the last 18 months. Journalists and others in liberal politics are willing to admit it now only because, with Trump vanquished, there is no more use for them. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 12, 2021

But the damage is done. They scammed enormous numbers of liberals out of their major money in the middle of a pandemic — because NBC, CNN, and others (60 Minutes) promoted them as a group of noble, honest people of conscience when it was clear they were grifters and liars. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 12, 2021

I’ll have a full report up on everything in just a bit. Since they like to publish questions posed to them by journalists who are reporting on them as a form of petty intimidation, I’ll be happy to do it for them: pic.twitter.com/uIiPP1GzJL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 12, 2021

See what he did there?

So often, the people and methods used to oppose Trump were at least as deceitful, unethical and destructive as he was claimed to be. @ProjectLincoln is just one illustrative example. Look how many charlatans were promoted, immoral factions venerated. lies told for this Cause. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 12, 2021

Let’s hear it for all the Principled Conservatives™ out there!

And of course for all the Guardians of Truth who’ve been singing their praises.

And largely promoted and propped up by the same media personalities who propped up Donald Trump in 2016 –> @JoeNBC https://t.co/s3peJor8Xg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

They have no excuse. And they don’t give a damn that they have no excuse, because they’re not interested in fixing what they’ve broken.

The Lincoln Project is becoming this year’s Michael Avenatti. Both were built up by the media, both gained #Resistance stardom, both collapsed after going a year without facing scrutiny. And there will be no self-reflection from the press. And this will likely happen again. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) February 12, 2021

Count on it.

Meanwhile, we look forward to Greenwald’s full report.

Again it happens. I agree with Glenn Greenwald.

This is uncomfortable. https://t.co/kAoT4H0JPd — B-30 (@tketkr) February 12, 2021

Well, when he’s right, he’s right.

Thanks, @ggreenwald. Just thanks. For everything. Keep going. — Katie Sullivan (@katietighe) February 12, 2021

