The Lincoln Project continued to implode amid numerous scandals that culminated with the resignation of co-founder Steve Schmidt.

The political action group was organized by Republicans aligned against former President Donald Trump but it has been plagued by numerous claims of sexual harassment and abuse against co-founder John Weaver, who has since left the group.

Schmidt resigned on Friday and released a lengthy statement explaining the reasons behind his exit. The statement described sexual abuse he suffered as a 13-year-old boy and how it led to lifelong depression and anger. Schmidt then recounted how he met Weaver at a campaign event when Schmidt worked for the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“During all the time I worked for John McCain I never heard a single person ever whisper that John Weaver was a predator,” said Schmidt in the statement.

“I did not have a professional relationship with John Weaver again until December 2019. I have said on the record that I learned about John Weaver’s misconduct this past January. I know this is true, and I have certainty that the Lincoln Project independent investigation into John Weaver’s conduct will validate this,” he continued.

“I detest John Weaver will be a life-long companion for them in the way that Ray has been for me. I detest John Weaver in a way I can’t articulate. My heart breaks that young men felt unseen and unheard in an organization that I started. I am ashamed of it. I promise that we will release the full findings of what we discover through an independent investigation,” Schmidt said.

He went on to apologize to Jennifer Horn, another co-founder who had resigned previously, over an incident where a private correspondence between her and a reporter was released to the public.

“Presently, the Lincoln Project board is made up of four middle-aged white men,” said Schmidt. “That composition doesn’t reflect our nation, nor our movement. I am resigning my seat on the Lincoln Project board to make room for the appointment of a female board member ass the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project.”

He concluded by saying he was take a break to “get healthy mentally, physically and spiritually.”

Earlier on Friday a report said that the FBI was investigating the claims of sexual abuse by John Weaver.

