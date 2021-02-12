https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/12/there-it-is-politico-opts-for-tried-and-true-approach-to-reporting-gov-cuomos-nursing-home-data-cover-up/

Yesterday the New York Post reported that an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted that they hid nursing home data so as to not draw the attention of federal prosecutors. That followed an Associated Press report that more than 9,000 Covid-19 patients were released into New York nursing homes under a state order.

As for the report that the governor’s office covered up the real data, Politico NY took a time-honored media approach:

New York Republicans assailed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration in response to new revelations about his stonewalling the release of information about nursing home deaths, with several calling for him to resign or be impeached. https://t.co/nMUyi3WrrK — POLITICO New York (@politicony) February 12, 2021

More seizing and pouncing on the part of Republicans!

Republicans Pounce on Cuomo’s Pandemic Lies https://t.co/M8jllECtd1 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 12, 2021

Here’s why Cuomo gets away with it pic.twitter.com/izmhFBkbzY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

And they even used the word “pounced” just in case otherwise it would have been unclear in any way:

And the article literally says they pounced 😂 pic.twitter.com/899OgYMoOY — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 12, 2021

Might be Politico style guide. Who knows? https://t.co/3If9wkMqL9 — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 12, 2021

Nobody’s more predictable than the media.

Wow the Republican party really has no shame Now they’re…angry that Cuomo hid 9,000 nursing home deaths to protect his reputation? https://t.co/dZpB4qUl9m — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) February 12, 2021

Really? The Republicans are the focus here? — gborchard (@UNLV1969) February 12, 2021

Standard play. When R’s are wrong is about how bad they are. When D’s are wrong, it’s about the R reaction. — DubHub 🇺🇸🇰🇷 (boop/bop/beep) (@TheRealWHub) February 12, 2021

wtf is this. — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) February 12, 2021

WHY TF IS THIS BEING FRAMED AS REPUBLICAN VS DEMOCRAT FFS pic.twitter.com/9BRZVv9DCB — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) February 12, 2021

Maybe they don’t want to interfere with sales of Cuomo’s next book on how awesome his leadership was during the pandemic.

