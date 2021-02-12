https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/12/there-it-is-politico-opts-for-tried-and-true-approach-to-reporting-gov-cuomos-nursing-home-data-cover-up/

Yesterday the New York Post reported that an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted that they hid nursing home data so as to not draw the attention of federal prosecutors. That followed an Associated Press report that more than 9,000 Covid-19 patients were released into New York nursing homes under a state order.

As for the report that the governor’s office covered up the real data, Politico NY took a time-honored media approach:

More seizing and pouncing on the part of Republicans!

And they even used the word “pounced” just in case otherwise it would have been unclear in any way:

Nobody’s more predictable than the media.

Maybe they don’t want to interfere with sales of Cuomo’s next book on how awesome his leadership was during the pandemic.

