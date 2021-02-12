https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/12/they-cant-cancel-us-if-we-dont-let-them-gina-carano-is-teaming-up-with-ben-shapiro-and-daily-wire-for-new-film-project/

Gina Carano’s “Mandalorian” days may be over, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to just roll over and be a helpless victim of woke cancel culture.

She’s teaming up with Ben Shapiro and the Daily Wire and “fighting back”:

More from Deadline:

Carano told us today: “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

…

Carano will develop, produce, and star in the upcoming film, which The Daily Wire says it will release exclusively to its members as the company looks to bolster its entertainment division. Details are being kept under wraps but it will be produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” said Daily Wire co-founder Shapiro.

“We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star,” he added.