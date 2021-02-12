https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/12/they-failed-drew-holden-takes-a-series-of-hammers-to-media-and-blue-checks-who-enabled-andrew-cuomos-covid19-reign-of-terror/

Last night, Janice Dean did a hell of a number on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo following explosive new reports about Cuomo’s culpability in thousands of nursing home residents’ deaths from COVID19.

But no demand for accountability would be complete without examining the media’s role in all this.

And who better to do that than Thread King Drew Holden?

You’re damn right, he has receipts.

This one should go viral, so to speak.

Take a good, long look:

Holden does note some important exceptions to the rule, however:

But coverage like that has been far overshadowed by the media’s fawning hagiographies of Andrew Cuomo.

