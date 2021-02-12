https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/legally-eviscerated-gop-senator-ron-johnson-presidents-lawyers-performance-friday-video/

President Trump’s defense team took the floor of the US Senate on Friday in defense of President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump Attorney David Schoen ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED the House Managers when he took to the floor of the US Senate.

At one point Schoen played video of the Democrat lawmakers lying about a Trump tweet.

Schoen then played a 13 minute montage of Democrats doing the exact same thing they accused Trump of doing!

Following the proceedings on Friday Senator Ron Johnson praised the Trump attorneys saying, “The president’s lawyers blew the House manager case out of the water. They legally eviscerated them.”

Johnson is right. Today was a shellacking.

Via The Palmieri Report:

Sen. Ron Johnson: “The president’s lawyers blew the House manager case out of the water. They legally eviscerated them.” https://t.co/TGJN66H2UX pic.twitter.com/yZB4F7FDJz — The Hill (@thehill) February 12, 2021

