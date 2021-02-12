https://www.dailywire.com/news/they-should-all-go-to-jail-janice-dean-fires-at-cuomo-following-nursing-home-bombshell

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean is calling for top New York officials to go to jail in light of a bombshell admission from a top aide of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that his administration allegedly covered up the extent of coronavirus effects on nursing homes to avoid a federal investigation.

As noted by The Daily Wire, calls for accountability over the scandal have come from both sides of the political aisle. And in Dean’s case, it’s personal.

Both of Dean’s in-laws died at long-term care facilities that were adhering to policies approved by Cuomo, which have proved deadly.

“The Secretary to @NYGovCuomo @melissadderosa admitted in a closed door meeting yesterday with democratic lawmakers that they covered it all up,” Dean blasted via Twitter. “They should all go to jail.”

The Secretary to @NYGovCuomo @melissadderosa admitted in a closed door meeting yesterday with democratic lawmakers that they covered it all up. They should all go to jail. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

In another tweet, Dean emphasized, “They all should go to jail.”

They all should go to jail. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

Appearing on Fox News airwaves, Dean called the admission from Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa “the biggest bombshell we have had so far,” regarding the nursing home scandal.

“We had a trickling in of the numbers,” she said, Fox News reported. “We knew the numbers were much bigger than the governor was admitting. Over 15,000 residents died from getting COVID in their nursing homes … and now the biggest bombshell coming from the New York Post that his secretary, Melissa DeRosa admitted that they covered it all up.”

Post Exclu: @NYGovCuomo top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors.https://t.co/9ZwUlTJ5tl — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) February 11, 2021

As noted by The Daily Wire, “DeRosa met with Democratic lawmakers over a video conference call to apologize for the heat they have taken from GOP opponents and critics over the Cuomo administration’s secrecy surrounding the state’s elderly population.”

According to The New York Post, DeRosa told Democrats that the Cuomo administration “‘froze’ out of fear the true numbers would ‘be used against us.’”

“He (President Donald Trump) starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes. He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer,” DeRosa reportedly complained during the same conference call.

WATCH:

“I believe all of them should go to jail.”@JaniceDean reacts to “biggest bombshell so far” after a @NYGovCuomo aide admitted to nursing home deaths due to COVID being withheld. pic.twitter.com/QVI9TZTk5R — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 12, 2021

Back in May, Dean fiercely criticized Cuomo for this role the nursing home scandal.

“Can you imagine how much press the nursing home tragedy here in New York City would be getting if [Governor Cuomo] was a Republican?” she mused. “It would be on every single channel and newspaper. (And yes, if he was a Republican I’d be just as furious).”

“My husband is still grieving about the loss of his parents to this virus,” Dean said in another post. “Both were in nursing/assisted living homes. I’m trying to respect his wishes to not scream every day about this. But, make no mistake we want answers and there’s no question their deaths were avoidable.”

“There are no words to explain how furious I am,” she added.

Related: Fox News Meteorologist Unloads On Cuomo Following Mother And Father-In-Law Deaths At Nursing Homes

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

