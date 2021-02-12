https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/time-fit-cuomo-orange-jumpsuit/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was finally candid about the nursing-home death toll scandal, or at least his top aide was.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa explained it this way: “He [President Trump] starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes. He starts going after (New Jersey Gov. Phil) Murphy, starts going after (California Gov. Gavin) Newsom, starts going after (Michigan Gov.) Gretchen Whitmer.”

The author of “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” did what you would expect him to do: “We froze.”

You see, he saw a carefully choreographed political career leading inevitably to the presidency shot to smithereens.

So he buried the numbers. Why did so many people die in New York? Because of the ineptness and lies of Andrew Cuomo, who had blood on his hands. He was no hero, as he had portrayed himself. He was lashing out at everyone else – including Donald J. Trump.

In the end it was the people closest to him that had to admit it. He froze out of fear the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors.

DeRosa said: “Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation. That played a very large role into this.”

But DeRosa was no saint in spilling the beans. She wasn’t thinking of the 13,000 dead seniors. She was trying to clean up the mess that would cause harm to fellow Democrats.

“So we do apologize,” she told Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.”

They say the cover-up is worse than the crime. It’s hard to imagine it in this case. Cuomo did lie about the death toll – but is that worse than the obscene death toll itself?

Now think about the unthinkable for a minute. Could the damage have been far deeper than they’re letting on?

Cuomo was fearful that Trump would find out how many deaths he was concealing. But why weren’t the real numbers revealed until the president was out of office? Maybe because this might have been a scandal that would take down not only Joe Biden but the whole Democratic Party. This scandal was deep-sixed more than the Hunter Biden laptop story!

No wonder Andrew Cuomo didn’t run for president in the year of Democratic nobodies. No wonder he was cashing in on Emmy Awards and writing books. All the while he wanted to see if he could squeak by. And he nearly did.

Think about this. Why did Cuomo insist on shutting down the city and especially its restaurants? He was trying to make the virus look much worse than it was.

Cuomo’s famous words on the tragedy will have a lasting legacy: “Who cares [if they] died in the hospital, died in a nursing home? They died,” he said.

To top it off, the Department of Justice didn’t appear interested in the deaths or how they were covered up. Former Attorney General Bob Barr blew another one. The Deep State strikes again.

“All signs point to [DOJ] are not looking at this, they’ve dropped it,” DeRosa said. “They never formally opened an investigation. They sent a letter asking a number of questions and then we satisfied those questions and it appears that they’re gone.”

In a prepared statement, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said, “We explained that the Trump administration was in the midst of a politically motivated effort to blame Democratic states for COVID deaths and that we were cooperating with Federal document productions and that was the priority and now that it is over we can address the state legislature.”

I hope the New York attorney general prosecutes Cuomo; he belongs in jail.

