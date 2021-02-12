https://www.oann.com/tokyo-olympics-president-resigns-over-sexist-comments/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tokyo-olympics-president-resigns-over-sexist-comments

UPDATED 7:24 AM PT – Friday, February 12, 2021

The president of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee has stepped down from his position after facing criticism for making sexist remarks about women.

Earlier this month, Yoshiro Mori faced public backlash after implying women talk too much. While speaking during an executive board and council meeting Friday, he announced his resignation.

“As it has been reported, as of today I intend to resign as president,” he stated. “The important thing is for the Olympic to be held in July and in order to hold the Olympics, if my presence is a hindrance to the preparations, this cannot be allowed.”

IOC Statement on the resignation of Tokyo 2020 President Mori Yoshiro https://t.co/gi9VHztMCq — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 12, 2021

Officials with the International Olympic Committee released a statement committing to the upcoming games this summer and said they are working “hand-in-hand” with Mori’s successor.

