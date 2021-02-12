https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-celebrates-senate-acquittal-make-america-great-again-has?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Saturday celebrated his second impeachment acquittal in the U.S. Senate, slamming it as politically motivated and signaling his intent to continue his political career in the future.

The Senate voted 57-43 on Saturday to acquit Trump, with Senate Democrats failing to convict the former president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump in a statement following the decision praised his “team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.”

“My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country,” he added.

The former president slammed the congressional members who led the impeachment effort, calling the process “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country.”

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” he continued. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

