Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team showed video clips of congressional Democrats objecting to the counting of electoral college votes in 2017 on the third day of impeachment hearings.

“Not only President Trump’s speech on January 6, but indeed his entire challenge to the election results, was squarely focused on how the proper civic process could address any concerns through the legal and constitutional system,” said Trump attorney Michael T. van der Veen. “The president brought his case for state and federal courts, the U.S. Supreme Court, the legislatures, the electoral college, and ultimately the U.S. Congress.”

“In the past, numerous other candidates for president have used many of the same processes to pursue their own election challenges,” van der Veen continued. “As recently as 2016 the Clinton campaign brought multiple post-election court cases, demanded recounts, and ridiculously declared the election was stolen by Russia.”

Van der Veen then shifted focus to current Democrats serving in Congress who had previously objected to election results, specifically in 2017, following the election of Trump.

“Many Democrats even attempted to persuade the electoral college delegates to overturn the 2016 results,” van der Veen said. “House manager [Jamie] Raskin objected to the certification of President Trump’s victory four years ago with many of his colleagues. Remember, it was Joe Biden that had to gavel them down.”

Those featured in the montage of clips include lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), as well as Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Barbara Lee (D-CA), and Maxine Waters (D-CA), all of whom objected to certain electoral college votes from certain states in 2017 that were awarded to Trump.

