https://justthenews.com/government/congress/trump-defense-wants-depositions-pelosi-and-harris-trump-impeachment-trial?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Trump defense lawyer Michael van der Veen said on Saturday he wants depositions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris as part of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“None of these depositions should be done by Zoom,” he said during the trial before the Senate formally voted to call witnesses. “We didn’t do this hearing by Zoom.”

He said the House managers included about 100 people in their case who were arrested after the riot. Van der Veen said if those individuals are approved as witnesses, he needs 100 depositions and an ample amount of time to do the “thorough investigation” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t done yet.

“This entire proceeding is based on rumor, report, innuendo,” he said.

Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, lead impeachment manager, said Trump should testify in the impeachment trial. He also said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) should testify via Zoom about the statement she issued regarding House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s conversation with Trump on the day of the riot.

House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense will deliver closing arguments at a later time. Then, senators will take a vote of guilty or not guilty on the incitement of insurrection article of impeachment.

