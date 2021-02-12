http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qG_loi311cE/

During the fourth day of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, attorneys for the former president went on the offensive by playing clips of Madonna, Johnny Depp, and several prominent Democrats including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promoting physical violence.

David Schoen, one of the attorneys representing Trump, introduced the montage during the Senate trial Friday. He said that some of the Democrats accusing Trump of inciting violence are hypocrites. “We need to show you some of their own words,” he said.

The video included a clip of Madonna giving a speech at the Women’s March on Washington in 2017, during which she said, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” In another clip, Johnny Depp pondered out loud, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp made the comment during an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival in England in 2017.

Watch below:

Schoen’s montage also featured clips of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and others advocating for political violence. In a few of the clips, Biden expressed his fantasy of physically assaulting Trump, saying he would like to “take him [Trump] behind the gym if I were in high school.”

Watch below:

Democrats have accused the former president of inciting the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill. But they have so far failed to produce concrete evidence that Trump encouraged the rioting.

Madonna and Johnny Depp aren’t the only celebrities who have advocated for political violence. In the last four years, several Hollywood stars have promoted violent political fantasies, mostly directed at Trump. The most infamous incident was when comedian Kathy Griffin brandished a mock severed head of Trump, implying that she had decapitated the president.

Others include actors Robert De Niro and Jeff Daniels, who have both stated that they would like to see Trump get punched in the face, and Debra Messing, who tweeted that she hopes Trump gets raped.

